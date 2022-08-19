Home Business Euro zone inflation hits record high of 8.9% in July
Business

Euro zone inflation hits record high of 8.9% in July

by admin

According to data released by Eurostat on the 18th, the inflation rate of the 19 countries in the euro zone was 8.9% in July, surpassing the 8.6% in June and setting a new record high.

Eurostat said the main factor behind another record high inflation in July was a further rise in energy and food prices, while prices for services, which account for more than two-thirds of the euro zone’s economic output, rose by 3.7% in July %. Eurostat data also showed that core inflation in the euro zone, which strips out volatile energy and food prices, was 5.1% in July, above expectations for a 5.0% rate.

Statistics from countries in the euro area show that the inflation rate of many euro area countries has exceeded 10% at present, including 10.8% in Spain, 11.6% in Greece, 15.7% in Poland, and 17.5% in the Czech Republic, while the inflation rate in Lithuania and Latvia is even higher. As high as 21.5% or more.

Market analysts believe that as the European Union continues to cut the use of Russian natural gas in the future, energy costs in Europe will continue to soar, and the inflation rate in Europe is expected to continue to rise in the future.

In order to curb inflation, the euro zone officially started the process of raising interest rates in July, and aggressively raised interest rates by 50 basis points at a time, saying goodbye to its long-standing monetary easing policy.

Consumer and investor confidence has fallen sharply against the backdrop of rising inflation risks and tightening monetary policy, fueling fears of a recession in the euro zone.

You may also like

Milan starts down, TIM and Poste are struggling

Hengda Group Renews Global Brand Image——Building a New...

Bed Bath & Beyond collapses by 44%, Ryan...

Zhang Jike recommends Mousse Dream Mattress to debut,...

Inflation Japan: in July the consumer price index...

Formed 87 representative and leading institutional innovation cases...

iQOO Z6 configuration exposure: Xi mention 80W flash...

The iQOO Z6 5G mobile phone is about...

Technological innovation empowers the “experimental field” of the...

A summary of Huawei Mate 50 series configuration...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy