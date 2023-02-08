Home Business EuroGroup Laminations: From 10 February on Euronext Milan
Business

EuroGroup Laminations: From 10 February on Euronext Milan

by admin
EuroGroup Laminations: From 10 February on Euronext Milan

EuroGroup Laminations, active worldwide in the design, production and distribution of stators and rotors for electric motors and generators, will land on 10 February on Euronext Milan.

The offer price of the shares was set at 5.5 Euros per share. The proceeds of the offer amount to EUR 432 million, and the market capitalization of the Company at the start of trading will be approximately EUR 922 million. Following the Offer, the total number of Shares held by the market will be equal to 42.6% of the share capital. In the event of full exercise of the Over Allotment Option, the Shares offered will represent approximately 46.8% of the Company’s share capital.

The Group operates in two business segments with specific business units:

• EV & AUTOMOTIVE, active in the design and production of the motor core for electric motors used for traction of electric vehicles, as well as a wide range of non-traction automotive applications;

• INDUSTRIAL, which designs and manufactures products used in various applications, including industrial, home automation, HVAC equipment, wind energy, logistics and pumps.

Headquartered in Baranzate (MI), EuroGroup Laminations achieved revenues of approximately 557 million euros in 2021, currently can count on a workforce of approximately 2,800 employees, 7 production plants in Italy and 5 abroad (Mexico, United States , China, and Tunisia) and an order book for the EV & AUTOMOTIVE segment with an estimated value of around 5 billion euros.

See also  BTp Futura 4. With the loyalty premium rates higher. But is it really worth it?

You may also like

Opinions and Advice for Investing in This Sector

Sanremo, Benigni celebrates the Constitution: the Tuscan guitto’s...

U.S. stocks close: Federal Reserve officials join forces...

The Brexit of the Eurobonds: the banks repatriate...

In the past 6 years, the price of...

Orkli rises to 60% of the Veronese Giordano...

Mef, set up technical table on taxation and...

The continuous strengthening of the endogenous power of...

Fazzolari and the passion for weapons. Between clay...

Pichetto Fratin: “Bills will remain at current levels...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy