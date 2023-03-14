EuroGroup, revenues and Ebitda in strong growth in 2022

(Teleborsa) – EuroGroup Laminationsa group listed on Euronext Milan and world leader in the design and production of stators and rotors for electric motors and generators, closed the 2022 con revenues equal to 851.1 million euros, up by 52.8% compared to 2021 and higher by 1.3%-3.8% compared to the range communicated at the time of the IPO. The segment EV & Automotive totaled revenues of 317.9 million euros (+62.5%), while the segment Industrial recorded total revenues of 533.2 million euros (+47.6%).

L’Ebitda was equal to 103.3 million euros, up by 72.8%, bringing the margin to 12.1% compared to 10.7% in 2021. The trend was favored not only by a leverage effect operational, also from the greater contribution of the EV & Automotive segment.

Order backlog at 5.8 billion euro

“We are proud to present to the financial community for the first time since the listing – and in particular to our new shareholders – the 2022 financial results that we believe will deliver great satisfaction to those who believed in our project and decided to invest in our reality”, commented the CEO Marco Arduini.

“These results are a starting point for achieving the ambitious goals we have set ourselves, also thanks to our ongoing commitment to innovation-related activities with our technological partners, universities and research centres,” he added. “The entire EuroGroup Laminations team is focused on the sustainable development that awaits the group in the coming years, also thanks to the new resources available following the listing, and we are confident that together we will be able to serenely seize the important opportunities that await us and continue to multiply“.

The company emphasized that the growth of the continues order book in the EV & Automotive segmentwhich reaches an estimated value of 5.8 billion euros as of 28 February 2023, with an additional order pipeline under discussion of approximately 3.4 billion euros.

L’Net financial debt as at 31 December 2022 stood at 259.4 million euro, compared to 151.7 million as at 31 December 2021). This figure does not include the effect of the capital increase of 250 million completed as part of the listing process, completed after the end of the year.