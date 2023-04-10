Match the right numbers this Tuesday and you can look forward to winning millions. All information about the Eurojackpot, the rules of the game and chances and of course the winning numbers and odds can be found here at news.de immediately after the announcement.

On Tuesday everyone will be back Eurojackpot-Players cheer because the next drawing is coming up. On April 11, 2023, the jackpot is “still” 19 million euros. The draw for the Eurojackpot always takes place on Tuesdays and Fridays in the Finnish capital Helsinki under notarial supervision. This event will not be broadcast live, but the numbers and odds will be published on the same evening. Which hits were landed in which prize category is therefore determined quite soon after the draw. All winning numbers and further information on the Euro Lotto, such as the rules of the game and chances of winning, can be found here on this page immediately afterwards.

Winning numbers and euro numbers in Eurolotto: Eurojackpot on April 11th, 2023

Winning numbers 5 out of 50: is still being determined

Euro numbers 2 out of 12: is still being determined

(All information without guarantee, source: lotto.de)

Times for the Eurojackpot draw and broadcast on April 11, 2023

The Eurojackpot draw is not broadcast on TV or live stream in Germany. On Friday and Tuesday the current Eurolotto numbers will be drawn at 21:00 Eastern European Time (EET) in Helsinki. The time is one hour ahead of Germany. This means that they are determined at 20:00 Central European Time (CET). Immediately afterwards you will find out the winning numbers here with us after the Eurojackpot draw. Sometimes there can be a delay and the figures will be published a little later.

Eurojackpot is a type of lottery that takes place throughout Europe. In addition to Germany, 17 other European countries are taking part: Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Italy, Croatia, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, the Czech Republic and Hungary.

Odds of winning and fees in the Eurolotto

This Tuesday it’s about winning 19 million in the first prize category. With the current game formula (5 out of 50 winning numbers and 2 out of 12 euro numbers), the probability of winning is relatively low at around 1:140 million. For every Friday and Tuesday you can fill out 8 betting fields on a ticket in the Eurojackpot. The maximum possible Jackpot has increased compared to the previous model and stands at 120 million. However, at least a double-digit million amount (from 10 million euros) can be achieved per draw.

The price for a completed betting field is 2 euros. In addition, a processing fee will be charged. This varies by state. But the average is 50 cents. If you fill out the entire ticket (8 betting fields), you have to pay 12.50 euros.

What else is interesting: That changes for Eurolotto players: everything about the mega jackpot, chances of winning, drawing

Current rules in the Eurolotto with two drawings per week

For the Eurojackpot, you must tick 5 numbers between 1 and 50 and two Euro numbers between 1 and 12 on your ticket. A Eurojackpot ticket consists of 8 betting fields, in each of which you have this opportunity. You can decide for yourself how many of the betting fields you want to fill out, which of course changes the price for participation. If you want to hit the jackpot, these seven numbers you have chosen must match the ones drawn. So you shouldn’t have any problems matching the numbers. With a 1 in 140 million chance of winning, however, matching all the numbers is extremely lucky. In the prize class 2 below, there are always very attractive prizes waiting for you, sometimes even 7-digit prizes. A correct euro number may then be missing for this.

When do I have to submit my Eurolotto numbers on April 11, 2023?

Acceptance of Euro Lotto tickets usually ends at 7 p.m. in the lottery shops. In our overview you will find the times by which you must have submitted Eurojackpot tips if you want to take part and pocket the main prize. You can also play Eurojackpot online. Signing up is quick and easy, but again, allow yourself some time so you don’t come late to play Eurolotto.

7:00 p.m. – Baden-Württemberg

7:00 p.m. – Bavaria

6:45 p.m. – Berlin

6:40 p.m. – Brandenburg

6:45 p.m. – Bremen

6:44 p.m. – Hamburg

7:00 p.m. – Hesse

6:30 p.m. – Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania

6:50 p.m. – Lower Saxony

7:00 p.m. – North Rhine-Westphalia

7:00 p.m. – Rhineland-Palatinate

6:45 p.m. – Saarland

6:15 p.m. – Saxony

7:00 p.m. – Saxony-Anhalt

6:45 p.m. – Schleswig-Holstein

7:00 p.m. – Thuringia

