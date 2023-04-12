Are your winning numbers for 04/11/2023 included? Tuesday’s Eurojackpot draw has ended and the numbers and odds have been announced. Always read the new winning numbers and odds here on news.de immediately after publication, as well as all current information about the Eurojackpot

Also this Tuesday they are Eurojackpot-Balls rolled again and now the winning numbers and the odds official. All players have the chance to win at least a 2-digit prize twice a week Jackpot. In the drawing on April 11, 2023, 5 correct and 2 euro numbers were enough for a jackpot totaling 0 million euros. However, the jackpot remains untouched this time. As always, the Eurojackpot was drawn in Helsinki. Unfortunately, you can’t follow them live, but you’ll find out the winning numbers and odds on the evening of the draw. You can now read the new odds, the winning numbers and other information about Eurolotto, such as the rules of the game and chances of winning, here on news.de.

Eurolotto winning numbers today, April 11th, 2023

Winning numbers 5 out of 50: 5 – 19 – 33 – 37 – 42

Euro numbers 2 out of 12: 7 – 9

April 11, 2023: Winnings and odds in the Eurojackpot

In the table you will find the current odds of winning the Eurojackpot on Tuesday (04/11/2023) at a glance. The odds are published shortly after the drawing.

Class number correct profits odds 1 5 correct + 2 euro numbers 0 x unoccupied 2 5 correct + 1 euro number 1 x 922.748,00 € 3 5 correct + 0 euro numbers 4 x 130.096,70 € 4 4 correct + 2 euro numbers 22 x 3.901,60 € 5 4 correct + 1 euro number 437 x 245,50 € 6 3 correct + 2 euro numbers 922 x 128,00 € 7 4 correct + 0 euro numbers 838 x 102,40 € 8 2 correct + 2 euro numbers 12.267 x 22,30 € 9 3 correct + 1 euro number 17.903 x 17,10 € 10 3 correct + 0 euro numbers 33.742 x 17,10 € 11 1 correct + 2 euro numbers 63.256 x 11,40 € 12 2 correct + 1 euro number 247.721 x 8,70 €

When is the Eurojackpot draw and where is it broadcast?

Every Friday and Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. Eastern European Time (EET) – i.e. 8:00 p.m. Central European Time (CET) – the new Eurolotto numbers are drawn in the Finnish capital Helsinki. The Eurojackpot draw can also start a little later. Before the winning numbers in the Eurojackpot are drawn, a completeness check from all participating countries takes place. You can find out the new winning numbers here directly after the Eurojackpot draw. If there are delays, it can also be later than 20:00 (CET). By the way, Helsinki has Eastern European time and is an hour ahead of us. Unfortunately, the drawing of the Eurojackpot numbers is not broadcast on TV or live stream in Germany.

Eurojackpot is a type of lottery that takes place throughout Europe. In addition to Germany, 17 other European countries are taking part: Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Italy, Croatia, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, the Czech Republic and Hungary.

Costs and chances of winning in the Eurolotto

On Tuesday it was about winning millions in the first prize category. With the current game formula (5 out of 50 winning numbers and 2 out of 12 euro numbers), the probability of winning is relatively low at around 1:140 million. For every Tuesday and Friday you can fill out 8 betting fields on a ticket in the Eurojackpot. The maximum possible jackpot has been increased compared to the previous model and is 120 million. However, at least a double-digit million amount (from 10 million euros) can be achieved per draw.

The price for a completed betting field is 2 euros. In addition, a processing fee will be charged. This varies by state. But the average is 50 cents. If you fill out the entire ticket (8 betting fields), you have to pay 12.50 euros.

Worth knowing about Eurolotto: The new rules in the Eurojackpot since March 2022

Eurojackpot: Everything you need to know about the rules of the game

According to the current rules, you have to type 5 numbers out of 50 and 2 additional numbers (Euro numbers) out of 12 correctly on your ticket for the Eurojackpot. A Eurojackpot ticket consists of 8 betting fields, in each of which you have this opportunity. You can decide for yourself how many of the betting fields you want to fill out, which of course changes the price for participation. In order to rake in the grand prize, they not only need a lot of luck, they also have to get all seven numbers right. So the comparison is straightforward, but with a 1 in 140 million chance of winning it would be extremely lucky. In the prize class 2 below, there are always very attractive prizes waiting for you, sometimes even 7-digit prizes. A correct euro number may then be missing for this.

