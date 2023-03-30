Another session up for the European stock exchanges and Piazza Affari, with the Ftse Mib up by 1.1% to 27,021 points. Highlights Mps (+2.95%), Saipem (+2.8%) and Stm (+2.6%), which continues the rally started yesterday in the wake of the indications of Infineon. On the other hand, Terna (-1.1%), Poste Italiane (-1.1%) fell after the accounts, Tenaris (-1.4%), which increased its stake in the control group of Usiminas to 9.8 %.

The concerns of recent days for the stability of the banks have faded into the background and operators await tomorrow’s data on inflation in the Eurozone and the USA, to be interpreted from a monetary policy perspective.

Meanwhile, US GDP growth in the fourth quarter of 2022 was revised from 2.7% to 2.6%, while US jobless claims rose for the first time in three weeks, suggesting a partial weakening in a still robust labor market.

In Europe, preliminary March inflation in Germany slowed to 7.4% on an annualized basis, from 8.7% in February. Eurozone consumer prices and the US PCE deflator will be released tomorrow.

Meanwhile, on Wall Street, the Nasdaq is traveling to its highest since August in the wake of expectations of rate cuts by the end of the year, with an expected rate of around 4.3% compared to the current 5%.

In the bond sector, the yield on the two-year Treasury rises to over 4.1% and the 10-year bond remains around 3.55%. Spread Btp-Bund up slightly to 184 bp with the Italian 10-year bond at 4.2%.

On Forex, the euro/dollar is approaching 1.09 and the dollar/yen fluctuates between 132 and 133. Among the raw materials, oil (Brent) remains above 78 dollars a barrel.