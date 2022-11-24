Positive ending for Piazza Affari and the other European stock exchanges, orphaned by Wall Street closed for the Thanksgiving Day holiday. The Ftse Mib closed up 0.6% to 24,730 points, with purchases on Recordati (+2.7%) and Telecom Italia (+2.8%), the latter awaiting news on the network dossier. Banca Generali was down (-5.3%) in the wake of rumors according to which Generali temporarily shelved the acquisition of Guggenheim, which would have been financed through the sale of Banca Generali itself.

During the day, the minutes of the ECB were released, from which it emerged that the 75 basis point rate hike carried out in October “was supported by a large majority” of the Governing Council. “The opinion according to which the outlook on inflation continued to worsen was widely shared”, reads the minutes.

“The ECB must continue to normalize and tighten monetary policy”, even if it could “pause in the event of a deep and prolonged recession”. Furthermore, the minutes revealed that “some members of the Governing Council of the ECB have shown themselves more in favor of increasing rates by 50 basis points”.

Isabel Schnabel, a member of the Eurotower board, reiterated her commitment to raise rates, probably into restrictive territory, to combat inflation and stressed that there is limited room to slow down the pace of the tightening, even if we are getting close to estimates of a neutral rate.

All this, in the aftermath of the Fed’s minutes, which strengthened the bets on a 50 basis point rate adjustment in the meeting scheduled for December 13 and 14, after four consecutive 75-point interventions.

The improvement in the German Ifo index (86.3 points in November from 84.5 in October) should be noted from the macroeconomic agenda. While the current valuation component continued to weaken, expectations improved significantly to 80.0 from 75.9 in October. This Ifo reading shows that hope is back, even as the current situation is deteriorating further.

As far as bonds are concerned, the Treasury has today allocated 2-year ‘short-term’ BTPs (yield down to 2.75%) and 7-year BTPs (yield of 2.54%) for a total of 2.75 billion.