Euroluce is back at the Salone del Mobile: things not to be missed

Euroluce, the event dedicated to light design that had been missing from Rho Fiera Milano since 2019, is back at the Salone del Mobile. With a new layout, curated by the Lombardini22 studio, which transforms pavilions 9, 11, 13 and 15 into The City of Lights: wider access spaces, stands grouped in macro-islands, in an almost urban layout.

The exhibitions

The cultural interventions within the space immediately catch the eye: the exhibitions Dawns. Tomorrow’s lights, curated by Matteo Pirola, which lines up luminous objects, orbiting spheres, reflecting surfaces, eclipses and auroras. The one dedicated to the incandescent bulb: Fiat bulb. The Edison Syndrome. A luminous installation by Nanda Vigo. The Aurora arena, designed by Formafantasma, which hosts meetings and conferences with the protagonists of the sector (the daily program can be found on the Salone website) with an iridescent ceiling. Definitely a starting point.

Despite the mass of people queuing at the entrance, a visit to the huge Flos pavilion (about 800 m2), set up by the Calvi Brambilla studio, is not to be missed. In fact, the structure encloses precious pieces: the brothers Ronan and Erwan Boroullec, for example, individually sign two different collections for the first time. The first Céramique, a family of lamps with ceramic body and diffuser and crystalline lacquered finish, the second Emi, in aluminium, which according to the designer «is a silhouette made of shadows that supply the light». Even Artemide, with its scientific approach, offers new collections that are certainly worth seeing, with names such as BIG (Bjarke Ingels Group), Mario Cucinella, Michele De Lucchi, Foster+Partners, Hassell Studio, Herzog & de Meuron.

Lamp that is also a vase

Within the Foscarini proposal, there is space for a small artifact to contemplate: it is Fleur by Rodolfo Dordoni, a wireless lamp designed as a decoration for the table that can contain water for a flower. The miniaturized light source in the upper body illuminates and underlines the profile of the glass stem. It is a technological and poetic piece at the same time.

Speaking of poetry, a stop at Michael Anastassiades’ stand cannot be missed. The London-based Cypriot designer presents exciting pieces such as Ta-ke and Relay, evolutions of a linear LED bulb born from the evolution of the exhibition at the Ica in Milan in 2021 (Cheerfully ottimistic about the future): «It is our largest stand so far at the fair, people come, enjoy the space and at the same time the sense of intimacy. I like the new layout of the event, I think it’s better for the public to have more space available between one stand and another», commented the designer.