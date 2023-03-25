Change of guard at the top management of Euromobiliare fiduciaria (Credem Group)

Strengthen the commercial action, increase the level of innovation, consolidate the synergies with the Credem Group networks and increase their skills with an expanded and strategic training plan, these are the objectives for 2023 of Oscar Yearsrecently appointed general manager of Euromobiliare Trust.

The company, established in 1973 and 100% controlled by we, among the main national banking groups and among the most solid at European level, it is part of the Group’s wealth management area, coordinated by Paolo Magnani.

The main objectives of his mandate will be: to strengthen the commercial presence to better manage wealth planning, to expand the range of services offered by the company, to exploit the potential of the advanced consultancy model provided by the Evo Wealth platform and to consolidate synergies with the Group.

Credem Euromobiliare Private Banking with total assets (including managed, administered, direct deposits and loans) equal to 39.2 billion euro and 679 professionals and Credem’s commercial banking with €50.1 billion in funding, €25.7 billion in loans and 511 retail branchesbusiness centers and specialist centers dedicated to small businesses and the network of 520 financial advisors who contributed 7.9 billion euros to total commercial banking funding (data at the end of 2022).

A long experience behind

Anni arrives at this position after thirty years of experience built up in leading banking realities in the corporate and private banking world, he joined the Credem Group in 2014 as territorial manager and later coordinated the advisory network of the Group and the network of financial advisors of Banca Euromobiliare, now Credem Euromobiliare Private Banking.

Euromobiliare Fiduciaria will focus on spreading the “fiduciary culture” in an integrated business model that sees the company as a privileged access point for the estate planning through a strong focus on training. In particular, in 2023 the training plan includes 15 meetings in the area, to reach the Group’s networks and disseminate the most advanced market practices and models (also through business cases).

“To achieve the strategic objectives, it is essential to strengthen the commercial presence and work in strong synergy with the distribution networks of the Credem Group to provide a qualified, highly specialized service tailored to the needs of our customers”, declared Oscar Anni, general manager of Euromobiliare Fiduciaria.