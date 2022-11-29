Listen to the audio version of the article

There are 8 Italian companies included in the index launched by Euronext, relating to gender equality. In detail they got the recognition Intesa Sanpaolo, Poste Italiane, Banco Bpm, Unicredit, Assicurazioni Generali, Terna, Snam ed Hera. Compared with France, Italy is still behind on these issues. In fact, the transalpine cousins ​​have 35 companies in the index, while Spain has 14, Germany 9. It must be recognized, however, that in our country the Gulf-Moscow law has been in force for 11 years , which ensures 40% of the boards reserved for the less represented gender. A law that should greatly benefit Italian companies, considering that it precedes those of other European countries.

The new Euronext indices

Euronext has launched two new indices: Euronext Equileap Gender Equality Eurozone 1001 and Euronext Equileap Gender Equality France 402. These are the first pillars of a wider family of indices, which will have gender balance in listed companies as an indicator. The project was developed in response to Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) No. 5 “Gender Equality” of the United Nations, to offer investors more information on listed companies committed to improving gender diversity and responding to the growing demand for investments, which take into account social sustainability.

Index methodology

Companies included in the indexes are selected based on their gender equality score in four different categories:

• gender balance in leadership and workforce

• equal pay and work-life balance