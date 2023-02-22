Home Business Euronext aims at Allfunds, active in the distribution of funds
The largest price list of the Old Continent goes shopping

Euronextthe main manager of financial markets in the Eurozone, presented a bid to conquer Allfunds Groupone of the main ones WealthTech B2B platforms in the fund industry. The company, listed on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange since April 2021, offers fully integrated solutions for both asset managers and distributors, and has over €1.3 trillion of assets under administration.

According to Bloomberg’s leak, which cites people familiar with the matter, Euronext is in the works talks with major shareholdersincluding major shareholder Hellman & Friedman.

A Hellman & Friedman-backed vehicle owns 34.3% of Allfunds, while the French bank BNP Paribas is the second shareholder with 12.1%, while the market holds 53.5%according to data published on the company’s website and updated at the end of November 2022.

The integration of Borsa Italiana proceeds apace

On the occasion of the presentation of the 2022 results, the CEO of Euronext said that the group is ahead of time in the integration of Borsa Italiana and therefore is “in a good location for new growth on external lines“, being able to “explore different options”.

After the release of the indiscretion, the shares Allfunds recorded a surge on Euronext Amsterdam, settling at 8.785 euros, with a 19.77% increase. On the contrary, Euronext register one decrease of 4.97% compared to the day before on the Paris Stock Exchange, settling at 73.02 euros.

