Despite the economic and financial crisis that hit Italy in 2022 and which still overshadows the horizon of investors, last year the market Euronext Growth Milan (EGM)made up of small and medium-sized Italian enterprises with high growth potential, has grown with 26 IPOs and 899 million euros of capital raised. These numbers from the EGM PMI Observatory elaborated by IT Top Consulting (financial boutique specializing in Capital Markets and Listing Advisory as well as IPO Partner of Borsa Italiana) demonstrate the resilience and strength of Made in Italy and the solidity of the fundamentals of the Italian entrepreneurial fabric. Thus they rise to altitude 190 companies listed on EGM as at 31 December 2022from 174 registered as of December 31, 2021, for one total capitalization of 10.6 billion euros and approximately 28,000 employees.

The Observatory not only shows that the growth market is in contrast with the main list, but also underlines how growth contributes to the growth of the main one with 2 further translistings, ie transferring the listing of two companies to it.

Moreover IR Top Consulting analysts estimate a growth of the EGM market also in 2023, favored by the IPO bonus dedicated to SMEs extended by the Meloni government in the financial lawwith 500,000 euros for each listing operation.

Anna LambiaseCEO of IR Top Consulting and Scientific Director of the PMI EGM Observatory, comments on these findings as follows:

“As emerges from the analyzes of our EGM PMI Observatory, the Euronext Growth Milan market continued to grow in 2022, registering 26 new IPOs and closing the year with a positive balance of +16 companies which brings the total number of listed companies to 190 (+9 % compared to 174 as at 31 December 2021). A figure that confirms the trend that has always characterized EGM since its birth in 2009 and which is in sharp contrast with the main Euronext Milan list, which closes 2022 with 224 listed companies, down compared to the 232 listed as at 31 December 2021. During 2022, the main market saw 6 IPOs (of which 2 translistings from Euronext Growth Milan) and 14 delistings. Despite the national context characterized by a generalized decline in share performance, EGM confirmed its resilience by bringing into the coffers of the 26 IPOs a collection of equity capital from private institutional investors amounting to 899 million euros. The size of the list dedicated to SMEs is consolidated, recording a total turnover of 7.0 billion euros in 2021 (up 33% compared to 5.3 billion euros in 2020) and a total number of employees equal to 27.6 thousand (+27% compared to 21.7 thousand in 2020), representing a strong driving force for employment and economic growth. The development of the capital market dedicated to SMEs represents a crucial challenge for the future of the Italian economy and for the competitiveness of our businesses and the prospects for 2023 remain positive, also thanks to the tax breaks on listing costs extended by the Meloni Government in the Finance Law 2023 with an allocation of 10 million euros and a maximum bonus amount of 500 thousand euros for each SME”.

The identikit of the company listed on EGM in 2022

In detail, and net of Technoprobe, the sketch of the listed company in 2022 presents the following average IPO data:

Free float equal to 23.5%;

Capitalization of 33.7 million euros;

Average funding equal to 7.5 million euro (95% in capital increase).

In particular, the following have landed on the list dedicated to the growth of SMEs: Altea Green Power, Bellini Nautica, Bifire, Dotstay, Eligo, Energy, E-novia, Eprcomunicazione, ErreDue, Fae Technology, Farmacosmo, Franchetti, GM Leather, High Quality Food, Impianti, Imprendiroma, Erfo Pharmaceutical Laboratory, Magis, Pozzi Milano, Redelfi, Rocket Sharing Company, Saccheria Franceschetti, Siav, Solid World Group, Technoprobe, Yolo Group.

2022 also recorded: the transition from Euronext Growth Milan to the STAR Segment of Revo Insurance and Net Insurance; the takeover bids on Energica Motor Company, Siti B&T Group, Assiteca, Giorgio Fedon & Figli and Sourcesense; the delisting of Vetrya, Sirio and Costamp Group.

The analysis of sectoral composition highlights the prevalence of 4 sectors: Technology with 7 IPOs (27%), Industry (23%), Fashion and Luxury and Services (both 12%). Funding is mainly concentrated in the Technology (83%), Industry (5%) and Energy and Renewable Energies (4%) sectors.

Analyzing the regional composition of the 2022 IPOs it emerges that the new listed companies come from 8 Regions: first Lombardy with 46% of the quotations, followed by Veneto (19%) and Lazio (12%). In terms of capital raising, the top positions are found in Lombardy (85%), Veneto (5%) and Liguria (3%).

The history of EGM

Euronext Growth Milan confirms itself as the main channel for raising capital for the growth of SMEs: since 2009 to date it has welcomed 270 companies (including passages on EXM-STAR, takeover bids and delisting) and IPO funding has been equal to 5.7 billion euros. The market has seen a significant development since 2016, thanks to the combined effect of the Individual Savings Plans (PIR) and the tax credit on IPO costs (CDI): +147% in terms of listed companies compared to 31 December 2016, +265% in terms of capitalization compared to 31 December 2016.

EGM also contributed to the growth of the regulated market with 23 companies that completed the translisting on EXM/STAR.

Based on the 2021 financial statements, the 190 listed companies as at 31 December 2022 generate a total turnover of 7 billion euros, +33% compared to the total turnover generated in 2020 by the same companies (5.3 billion EUR). The companies recorded an average revenue growth of +54%. 79% of the market is made up of companies with revenues of less than 50 million euros. The company listed on EGM presents the following average data in 2021: Revenues 39.3 million euros, EBITDA 6.7 million euros, EBITDA MARGIN 17%, NFP (cash) 3.8 million euros. Based on the 2021 financial statements, listed companies employ a total of 27,603 employees, +27% compared to the 21,731 employees employed by the same companies in 2020. The average growth is +31%. The sectors that employ, on average, the greatest number of resources are Industrial Services (538), Producer Manufacturing (365) and Electronic Technology (234).

The FTSE Italia Growth recorded a performance of -19% in 2022, outperforming the FTSE Italia STAR (-28%) and the FTSE Italia MID Cap (-21%). The FTSE MIB closed 2022 at -13% and the FTSE Italia Small Cap at -14%.