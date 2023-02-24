Home Business Europa League: Juve-Freiburg and Roma-Real Sociedad
Juventus will face Freiburg in the round of 16 of the Europa League, while the Roma he will deal with the Real society. This is the result of the draw held today in Nyon. Adnata and return of both matches will be held on March 9 and 16 next. Here are the other games:

Union Berlin – Union Saint-Gilloise
Siviglia – Fenerbahce
Leverkusen – Ferencváros
Sporting CP – Arsenal
Man United – Betis
Shakhtar-Feyenoord

Juventus manager Gianluca Pessotto commented on the draw: “It will be a good match against a strong team that is doing well in the Bundesliga, a team that arrives at this round unbeaten, they won the group at Nantes. A team to be taken lightly and with great care, we are especially with Di Maria’s beauty it’s an advantage for everyone, we aimed for it together to Pogba who we hope to get back soon, certainly the team has another aspect with these players and yesterday showed it. Does Maria remain? We hope so, it will be important to finish well and be able to win and that could help him stay, he will give everything until the end and we hope he can stay”.

