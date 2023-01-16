Home Business Europe above parity without Wall Street beacon, Piazza Affari +0.5%
Business

Europe above parity without Wall Street beacon, Piazza Affari +0.5%

by admin

Stock exchanges of the Old Continent and for Piazza Affari were slightly up, while Wall Street remained closed for the Martin Luther King’s Day holiday. The Ftse Mib ended trading at 25,901 points, an increase of 0.46%. In light of Banco Bpm (+4.2%), on which Redburn raised the recommendation to Buy, deeming the Italian institution the best positioned in southern Europe to benefit from potential M&A operations in the banking sector.

Tonica Telecom Italia (+3.3%) on the day of the resignation from the board of the CEO of Vivendi, Arnaud de Puyfontaine, who reiterated his interest in the company as a long-term investor. Saipem (+2.6%) and Diasorin (+2.2%) also did well, while Banca Generali (-0.9%), Hera (-1.1%) and Iveco (-1.3%) were down .

On bonds, the Btp-Bund spread is substantially unchanged at 183 basis points, with the yield on the Italian 10-year bond close to 4%. On Forex, the euro/dollar remains in the 1.082 area while the dollar/yen stands at 128.5 pending Wednesday’s Bank of Japan meeting. Among the raw materials, oil continues to decline with Brent in the 84.2 dollar area and natural gas falls again to 55.5 €/MWh.

The World Economic Forum in Davos kicked off today, from which various representatives of the Fed and the ECB will intervene during the week. The words of the officials could provide indications on the next monetary policy moves, in view of the meetings between the end of January and the beginning of February.

In the coming days, attention will also focus on the US quarterly season, opened on Friday by the accounts of the banking giants, which have so far presented an overall cautious outlook. Tomorrow it will be the turn of Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

You may also like

The WEF warns: “Recession is likely, but inflation...

Today’s Stock Exchanges, January 16th. Markets, hunger for...

Huang Lichen: Gold soars higher and encounters resistance,...

Off to the modernization works of the Genoa...

It is reported that FAW Audi’s headquarters will...

Earthquake in Tim, de Puyfontaine resigns from the...

Iron ore prices soared, the National Development and...

The big names in the economy gathered in...

The price of the N95 mask oximeter has...

The 10 black swans that could turn 2023...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy