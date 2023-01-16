Stock exchanges of the Old Continent and for Piazza Affari were slightly up, while Wall Street remained closed for the Martin Luther King’s Day holiday. The Ftse Mib ended trading at 25,901 points, an increase of 0.46%. In light of Banco Bpm (+4.2%), on which Redburn raised the recommendation to Buy, deeming the Italian institution the best positioned in southern Europe to benefit from potential M&A operations in the banking sector.

Tonica Telecom Italia (+3.3%) on the day of the resignation from the board of the CEO of Vivendi, Arnaud de Puyfontaine, who reiterated his interest in the company as a long-term investor. Saipem (+2.6%) and Diasorin (+2.2%) also did well, while Banca Generali (-0.9%), Hera (-1.1%) and Iveco (-1.3%) were down .

On bonds, the Btp-Bund spread is substantially unchanged at 183 basis points, with the yield on the Italian 10-year bond close to 4%. On Forex, the euro/dollar remains in the 1.082 area while the dollar/yen stands at 128.5 pending Wednesday’s Bank of Japan meeting. Among the raw materials, oil continues to decline with Brent in the 84.2 dollar area and natural gas falls again to 55.5 €/MWh.

The World Economic Forum in Davos kicked off today, from which various representatives of the Fed and the ECB will intervene during the week. The words of the officials could provide indications on the next monetary policy moves, in view of the meetings between the end of January and the beginning of February.

In the coming days, attention will also focus on the US quarterly season, opened on Friday by the accounts of the banking giants, which have so far presented an overall cautious outlook. Tomorrow it will be the turn of Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.