(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The embankment built by the Swiss and European authorities to contain the fallout from the Credit Suisse bailout and limit contagion to the financial sector seems to be holding up, at least for the time being: after the hikes in the session on Monday 21 March at the end of a day on the roller coaster, continental price lists consolidate progress. The FTSE MIB of Milan, driven by credit institutions, the DAX 30 of Frankfurt and the CAC 40 of Paris are up sharply.

To help the climate on the markets, the rumors according to which the US authorities are studying a plan to guarantee all bank deposits should the situation worsen. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also reassured the markets, saying that “the situation in the US banking sector is stabilising”.

Wall Street is also on the rise. The title of First Republic Bank, bailed out last week by a bailout by a consortium of 11 US banks that guaranteed $30 billion in liquidity, has lost 90% since the beginning of the month, but today it is up more than 30% and it is the best on the S&P 500. It was yesterday’s news that JPMorgan Chase chief executive Jamie Dimon would lead the consortium of banks that is now discussing a plan to stabilize the Californian bank; among the options on the table, a direct investment by the banks or even the sale of First Republic Bank. Investors are also beginning to pay attention to the start-up of the two-day Fed meeting, which will announce its interest rate decision on Wednesday, March 22. Fed Funds futures currently view a 25bps upside as 81.2% likely, while maintaining the status quo is quoted at 18.8%.

Banks highlighted in Piazza Affari, Saipem runs

Among the main Milanese securities, banks stand out after the ECB’s intervention limited the tensions on the At1 bond market, triggered by the decision of the Swiss authorities to eliminate this category of securities in the Credit Suisse-Ubs operation. On the Ftse Mib, purchases reward Unicredit, Finecobank, Bper, Banca Generali and Intesa Sanpaolo. Outside the sector, oil stocks are doing well with Saipem rallying, while Inwit and Terna lag behind.

Dollar still down: all eyes are on the Fed

The weakness of the dollar against the main currencies continues, with the euro climbing to its highest level since the beginning of February against the greenback. «The weakness of the dollar comes from a change in the expectations regarding the Fed’s rate-hiking cyclewith the terminal rate now expected to be lower than previously assumed,” analysts at ActivTrades say. turbulence in the global banking system, which may be linked to the steepest rate hikes of the last four decades, has somewhat changed the sentiment of the monetary authorities. Against this backdrop, the Fed will announce whether it will hike rates again, or stop, deciding between continuing and risking indirectly causing further cracks in the global financial system, or stopping and allowing theinflation, however still excessively high, to return to rise further », they say. Tomorrow’s decision will be “crucial for the financial system and the global economy and will likely determine the short- and medium-term direction for the US dollar,” they conclude.