Europe cannot dictate terms to the world

The negotiations for the trade agreement between the European Union (EU) and the South American Mercosur countries have been dragging on for 20 years now. Decisive progress is now to be made at the EU-Latin America summit in Brussels, which begins on Monday. One thing is already clear: the times when Europeans could dictate their conditions to the world are over.

The Mercorsur states (Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay) formulate considerable requests for improvements to the current draft treaty. It is important to implement contract negotiations on an equal footing, to take the formulated change requests seriously and to finally implement a sustainable design of commercial contracts in targeted renegotiations.

