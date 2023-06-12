Europe finds an agreement on riders, they become addicted

25
ROMA – I EU labor ministers have reached agreement on new rules to protect riders and platform workers such as Uber, Deliveroo e Glovo. This was announced by the Swedish presidency on the sidelines of the Employment Council. Among the main points of the common position of the Twenty-seven is theclassification, according to certain criteria, of the workers of the gig economy as employees, and no longer as autonomousi.
