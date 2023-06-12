Home » Europe finds an agreement on riders, they become addicted
Business

Europe finds an agreement on riders, they become addicted

by admin
Europe finds an agreement on riders, they become addicted

ROMA – I EU labor ministers have reached agreement on new rules to protect riders and platform workers such as Uber, Deliveroo e Glovo. This was announced by the Swedish presidency on the sidelines of the Employment Council. Among the main points of the common position of the Twenty-seven is theclassification, according to certain criteria, of the workers of the gig economy as employees, and no longer as autonomousi.

See also  Northbound funds today bought a net of 4.5 billion yuan, Ping An of China received a net purchase of more than 900 million yuan-stocks-Financial sector

You may also like

World Bank: US Fed rate hikes weigh on...

Farewell to Berlusconi: from Mfe to Mondadori, the...

Completion of CS takeover – Credit Suisse is...

EU labor ministers, new rules for riders

Rail infrastructure A lot of fresh money alone...

Machinery: innovations for processing granules, powders and bulk...

Xi’an’s CPI drops slightly month-on-month in May –...

Silvio Berlusconi’s death leaves questions about his successors...

Bolaffi, the great numismatic auction

Unrenovated real estate: What you should consider when...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy