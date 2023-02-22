Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The escalation of geopolitical tensions and the wait for the publication of the minutes of the last Federal Reserve meeting advise investors to be cautious. The European stock exchanges are down, after Wall Street experienced its worst trading day of the year on the eve. The performance of the Asian markets was also negative, with Hong Kong which, before recovering, reached a low which marked a correction of 10% compared to the highs of January. The markets continue to fear that central banks will be able to raise rates for longer and bring them to levels higher than previously estimated.

The black shirt of the day is the FTSE MIB of Piazza Affari, weighed down by the financial stocks despite the resistance of Stellantis after the accounts above the estimates. This following a session in which the global indices had a setback, also for the international political tensions between the United States and Russia. Almost a year after the Russian invasion, US President Joe Biden gave a speech in Poland defending the freedom of Ukraine and Putin said he wanted to suspend agreements on the reduction of nuclear weapons.

Well Stellantis after the accounts above the estimates, down Recordati

Among the most highly capitalized Milan stocks, Stellantis bucked the trend after the publication of its 2022 accounts. The company reported revenues, adjusted operating profit and margin are higher than the consensus and will propose a total dividend of 4.2 billion euros, equal to 1.34 euro per share. Saipem, Unicredit and Leonardo – Finmeccanica are also above parity, while Iveco Group, Recordati and Finecobank are in the red.

Spread rises to 194 basis points, yield above 4.5%

The spread between BTp and Bund increased in a context of sharp increase in the yields of the euro curve, on expectations for a further increase in rates by the ECB, given the positive data on the European economic situation. The yield differential between the 10-year benchmark BTP and the same German maturity stands at 196 basis points from the 193 points of the final on the eve. The yield on the 10-year benchmark BTP also rose, exceeding 4.5% and reaching 4.52% from 4.47% at the previous closing.

Euro below 1.07 dollars, oil down, gas prices up

On the foreign exchange market, the euro-dollar exchange rate stood at 1.0627 from 1.0671 at yesterday’s close. The single currency is also worth 143.27 (from 143.81), while the dollar/yen ratio is 134.78 (134.53). The price of oil continues to decline, with the April future on the WTI in the red by 1.09% at 75.53 dollars a barrel, while the same delivery on the Brent is traded at 82.16 dollars (-1.07 %). The price of natural gas on the Amsterdam TTF platform rose by 3.9% above the 50 euro mark to 50.4 euro per megawatt hour.

Asia falls with Wall Street crash, Tokyo closes at -1.34%

Asian stocks fell after Wall Street crashed on Tuesday and US Treasury yields soared. Stocks in Australia, Japan and mainland China fell, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was wild after falling heavily earlier in the day. Tokyo lost 1.34%, Korea 1.6%, Hong Kong and Australia 0.3% and Shanghai 0.6%. The weight of the forecast of investors who see a new increase in interest rates is felt.