“I know I don’t know,” said Socrates 2,400 years ago. And probably “I know that what I know is no longer enough” would say today, faced with the knowledge, increasingly widespread but increasingly inadequate, of young people entering the job market and adults who in this market must try to juggle epochal changes, technological innovations and new professions.

Even before the pandemic, three out of four companies across Europe were experiencing difficulties when it came to hiring new staff (2019 survey by the Eurofound agency) and currently as many as 28 occupational sectors, from healthcare to electronics, from cybersecurity to construction, report the lack of adequately trained profiles. The failure to match supply and demand for labour, especially for SMEs, causes low productivity and therefore slows down economic growth in the micro and macro sectors.

To relaunch the debate on the skills mismatch and to reaffirm the urgency of increasing national investments in education and training, the European Union will proclaim 2023, on a proposal from the von der Leyen Commission, “European Year of skills”.

This initiative will not result in new programs or European funding in the training sector, since these already exist: from the European Social Fund which has 20 billion a year also for professional retraining to ErasmusPlus with its mobility programmes, up to the conspicuous Next Generation EU funds, which also include a significant share of measures in this field in the various PNRRs, scattered among the various missions.

Through the European Year it is rather a question of illuminating themes that are strategic but often enclosed in a cone of shadow, because they are unrelated to the lights of current events, to promote some key messages that will be destined to characterize the world of work of tomorrow.

A first message it concerns new professions and the new skills associated with them: the green and digital transitions will be the main sources. The European agency Cedefop forecasts the creation of 2.5 million jobs in the “green professions” (including automotive, renewable energies, sustainability managers, etc.) by 2030, while in the digital field the EU goal is to employ in this decade 20 million ICT specialists. In both fields, an additional effort to equip both young people in their learning path and adults in the workplace, with a particular focus on women, becomes essential to enable Europe to maintain its competitiveness and its social model.

A second message it concerns precisely the continuous training of adults, Lifelong Learning which still too often sounds like a slogan and not yet like a reality: only one European worker out of three has undergone training in the last 12 months, while the obsolescence of knowledge and skills is accelerating all over the world. The updating of skills (“reskilling”) and the acquisition of new ones (“upskilling”) must be accessible to all categories of workers, even “atypical” ones or those of small businesses, through new forms of public-private partnership .

A third message of the European Year concerns the workforce from other continents: the lack of profiles required by companies (“skills shortage”) also requires non-European workforce, as the pandemic has demonstrated (when 13% of essential functions – doctors, nurses, drivers – have been covered by immigrants). For this reason, the EU is preparing partnerships with countries such as Tunisia, Egypt, Vietnam, to attract talent, recognize their skills and prepare forms of circular mobility (i.e. with the idea of ​​returning later to their countries of origin, making use of the experiences gained in Europe).

These and others will be the themes of the next “European year”, which will also offer the opportunity to give visibility to some already existing European initiatives which, far from the media hype, are growing and are helping to offer solutions to the deficiencies described: for example the “local skills pacts” in which over 1,000 companies have undertaken to provide their employees with training opportunities, or “apprenticeship pacts” which involve as many companies to facilitate the school-work transition by offering paid internships; or again the nascent “individual learning accounts” which will have to allow holders to see new training methods recognized, even short and non-formal ones.

The Europe of education and training has been growing for over 20 years, ever since the Bologna process (for universities) and the Copenhagen process (for vocational training) took their first steps by developing a European dimension in sectors that still remain a national (or even regional) competence. Obviously, the challenge is epochal: we are facing a new industrial revolution where not only artificial intelligence, but also and above all human intelligence, will be the ingredients for sustainable growth and for an inclusive European model.

Massimo Gaudina – Head of Representation of the European Commission in Milan