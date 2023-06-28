Europe is on the way to the digital euro

According to information from the Federal Ministry of Finance in April, 114 countries worldwide are working on the development of so-called digital central bank money (Central Bank Digital Currencies – CBDC). At the beginning of February, for example, the British Treasury and the Bank of England announced that they were examining the introduction of a digital pound. The Swedish central bank’s E-Krona project is comparatively well advanced in Europe, because notes and coins are hardly ever used in the Scandinavian country.

Also read: How bad is cash?

China has been working on a digital version of its renminbi currency for some time. “The Chinese digital renminbi (e-CNY), for example, already had over 260 million users by the end of 2021,” writes the Federal Ministry of Finance in its April 2023 monthly report Nigeria and Jamaica.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

