Europe is pushing for sustainable fuels for aviation

The planes are among the most polluting means of transport, with theEuropean Environment Agency which attributes 3.8% of polluting emissions within the EU to the sector and records an increase of the same in the order of 130% over the last 20 years. Thus it is not surprising that air transport has long been in the sights of the Community legislator. Under the plan Fit for 55which aims to reduce emissions by at least 55% by 2030 (compared to 1990), among the measures envisaged there is also that of requiring sectors that emit carbon dioxide, such as aviation, to pay more for their pollution, with the aim of accelerating the adoption of technologies and initiatives that reduce emissions.

Agreement between EU institutions

The latest novelty in this sense is theagreement between the European Council and the European Parliament on the proposal ReFuelEU Aviationwhich points to decarbonise the aviation sector and create a level playing field for sustainable air travel.

Starting in 2025, suppliers of aviation fuel will have to guarantee a minimum amount of Saf (sustainable fuels for aviation) and from 2030 a minimum quota of synthetic fuels must be guaranteed, with a progressive increase of both quotas until 2050.

It will also set up a transitional period allowing fuel suppliers to achieve the Saf blending obligation as a weighted average of the quantities they supplied throughout the Union, in order to facilitate the organization of the sector during its creation phase, without affecting the overall level of emissions. The agreement also establishes the general framework of controls, including the characteristics of the authorities that will have to be designated by the Member States to enforce the regulation being defined.

In addition, manufacturers of aircraft departing from EU airports will have to refuel the vehicles only with the fuel necessary for the flightin order to avoid emissions linked to overweight or deriving from overhaul, i.e. the transport of excess fuel to avoid refueling with Saf.

Opportunities and limits

Safs are considered the best solution for reducing polluting emissions in the short to medium term. These are bio-fuels that can be blended safely with kerosene and emit up to 80% less carbon over their life cycle than traditional kerosene. Even if a study by Bain & Company highlights the costs of this solution: Aa example, an investment of 1,300 billion dollars for the production of sustainable fuel could satisfy only 20% of the expected demand by 2050.

The next steps

The outline political agreement is now subject to formal approval by the two co-legislators. As far as the Council is concerned, the Swedish presidency has announced that it intends to present the text to the representatives of the member states (Coreper) as soon as possible, in anticipation of theformal adoption at a forthcoming Council session.