(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The European Stock Exchanges move positively after the middle of the session. On a day with little macro data – producer prices in the Eurozone in Europe (-0.5% in February and +13.2% year-on-year) and orders for durable goods in the US – the market is wait-and-see but nonetheless positive. Australia’s central bank today left interest rates unchanged after 10 hikes and Germany posted a trade surplus of 16 billion in February, down slightly from 16.7 billion in January. The petrolium meanwhile it continues to be strong after yesterday’s surprise announcement of a production cut by the OPEC+ countries. The rise in the price of crude oil raises fears from an inflation perspective, with central banks that could once again be more aggressive. On the banking front, the shareholders’ meeting of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse is scheduled for today, while tomorrow it will be the turn of Ubs. Meanwhile, expectations are rising for the March labor market report in the US which will be published on Friday, even if the markets will be mostly closed on that day for the Easter holidays and it will be necessary to wait until the following Tuesday to assess the reactions of investors. In Milan, the FTSE MIB is on the rise, while the Paris CAC 40 and the Frankfurt DAX 40 manage to do even better.

Saipem’s cue in Piazza Affari, good Erg

Among the stocks, Erg stands out in Milan, which is one of the best in the main segment after the promotion of Morgan Stanley, with Saipem leading the Ftse Mib and Pirelli & C. Bank stocks are also in positive territory, led by Banca Pop Er and Banco Bpm. Among the stocks in the auto sector, Pirelli & C did especially well, when Stellantis also rose moderately in the aftermath of the Italian auto data and after the announcement of the reorganization of financial and leasing services in Europe. Opposite sign for Hera. Outside the main segment, another day of strong purchases for Olidata. The shares were readmitted to trading yesterday, when they scored a +50%, after seven years of suspension.

Oil continues to rise, euro above 1.09 dollars

The contract on Brent delivered in June is up by 0.95% to 85.74 dollars a barrel and that expiring in May on the WTI by 1.02% to 81.24 dollars a barrel. On the exchange front, the euro strengthened and is worth 1.0919 dollar (1.0907 at the start and 1.0884 yesterday at the end) and 145.162 yen (144.743 and 144), while the dollar changes hands at 132.945 yen ( 132.692 and 132.31). Finally, in Amsterdam the price of gas started to fall again: -4.8% to 48.9 euros per megawatt hour.

BTp/bund spread at 184 points at launch, yield at 4.11%

Slightly lower opening for the spread between BTp and Bund. The yield differential between the 10-year benchmark BTP (Isin IT0005518128) and the same German maturity is indicated in the first trades at 184 basis points, compared to 185 points at yesterday’s closing. The yield, on the other hand, rose to 4.11%, compared to the 4.09% of the previous reference.