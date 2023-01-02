The European stock exchanges archive the first session of the new year in positive territory, in a still semi-festive climate, with London and Wall Street closed. The stock exchanges of Canada, Australia, Hong Kong and Tokyo (which will also remain closed tomorrow) are also stopped.

In Piazza Affari, the Ftse Mib ended trading up 1.9% at 24,158 points. Among the titles in the main list, Saipem (+5%), Tenaris (+3.3%), Iveco (+3.3%) and Eni (+3.2%) stand out above all. Only Amplifon (-2.55%) and Diasorin (-0.65%) fell.

On the All-Share index, a good starting point for Mps (+6.5%), which believes that the doubts about the company’s continuity have been overcome after the 2.5 billion euro capital increase and the implementation of important actions envisaged in the Business Plan 2022-2026.

As regards bonds, the Btp-Bund spread was little moved at 209 basis points, with the yield on the Italian ten-year bond falling to 4.54%.

The data on the manufacturing activity of the main European countries came from the macro agenda. In December, the Italian manufacturing PMI recorded a slight improvement to 48.5 points (from 48.4 in November), however indicating the sixth consecutive deterioration in the state of health of the sector.

The corresponding German indicator recovered to 47.1 points (from 46.2 in November), albeit below the preliminary survey (47.4 points), while the overall eurozone PMI improved from 47.1 to 47 .8 points, confirming the flash estimate.

Over the next few days, the focus will shift predominantly to the Federal Reserve Minutes (Wednesday), the US Job Report and Eurozone Inflation (both out on Friday).

Euro/dollar exchange rate at 1.065, while the dollar/yen retreats slightly to 130.8. Among the raw materials, natural gas in Europe rises above 80 euro/MWh, after having previously reached the levels prior to the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, thanks to the mild temperatures which are holding back demand.