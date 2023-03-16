Positive closure for the European stock exchanges after the ECB’s resolutions and the latest developments on the Credit Suisse case. Milan’s Ftse Mib archives trades up 1.4% to 25,918 points, with purchases in particular of Iveco (+5.7%), Moncler (+4.3%), Italgas (+4.2% ) and Saipem (+3.95%) while Telecom Italia (-1%), Eni (-1.2%) and Mediobanca (-0.3%) fell back.

The ECB raised rates by 50 basis points, confirming its determination to bring inflation back to the 2% medium-term objective, but avoided providing indications on next steps. Referring to the recent market turmoil, the Governing Council underlined that the euro area banking sector is resilient, with strong capital and liquidity positions.

In the press conference following the meeting, President Christine Lagarde reiterated that “decisions will be based on data” and that the ECB’s response will depend on inflation prospects, underlying inflation dynamics and the transmission strength of monetary policy. The extent of today’s increase was voted “by a very large majority”. As for the banks, “they are in a much stronger position than in 2008”.

The recovery of Credit Suisse (+18.7%) helped to support market sentiment thanks to the 50 billion franc loan that the Swiss central bank made available to the Swiss institution.

Wall Street is also in tune, with the S&P500 at +1.1% and the Nasdaq at +1.7%, thanks to the rumors about the possible support of the major banks, including Jp Morgan and Morgan Stanley, for First Republic Bank, next suspect at the failure after defaults of Svb and Signature.

On bonds, bond yields started to rise again, with the Italian 10-year bond at 4.15% while the Btp-Bund spread contracted to 190 basis points. Among US Treasuries, the 2-year bond rallied to 4.1% and the 10-year bond to 3.51%, with the spotlight already on next week’s Fed meeting.

On Forex, the euro/dollar stands at 1.062 and the dollar/yen falls to 133, while among commodities, oil (Brent) settles at 74.4 dollars and gold at 1,919 dollars.

From the macroeconomic agenda came the weekly data on claims for unemployment benefits in the USA, down to 192,000 units.