A sharp decline for the European stock exchanges and for Piazza Affari, in line with the performance of Wall Street and the Asian markets. The Ftse Mib opens down by 2.6% below 27,000 points, with banks and financial institutions under pressure and purchases on defensive securities. In particular, Bper (-5%), Unicredit (-4.7%) and Finecobank (-4.6%) fell while the utilities Terna (+1.1%), Italgas (+1.1%) went against the trend and Snam (+0.3%).

The sales were triggered by the bankruptcy of the bank specialized in cryptocurrencies Silvergate (-42%) and the collapse of the US stock SVB Financial, which plunged by 60% after announcing a capital increase of over 2 billion dollars aimed at offsetting the losses suffered with the sale of a portfolio made up mainly of US Treasuries.

Announcements that triggered a wave of sell-offs on Wall Street: the Nasdaq Composite lost 2.05%, while the S&P 500 fell 1.85%. The Dow Jones closed down -1.66%, falling below its 200-day moving average for the first time since Nov. 9.

All this, on the eve of the key data on the labor market released this afternoon, which according to expectations should show 225,000 new payrolls for the month of February, after 517,000 in the previous month, and a stable unemployment rate at 3 .4%.

The numbers will have to be evaluated from a monetary policy perspective, after the latest restrictive indications from Powell and colleagues who have reopened to an acceleration in the pace of rate hikes and to a higher terminal rate.

On Forex, the euro/dollar exchange rate stands at 1.058 and the dollar/yen is substantially unchanged at 136.1 following the confirmation of the Bank of Japan’s accommodative monetary policy at the last meeting led by Kuroda. Among raw materials, oil (Brent) fell below 81 dollars a barrel

Bond yields are down sharply, with the Italian ten-year rate at 4.28%, but the Btp-Bund spread rises to around 180 basis points. Among US Treasuries, the two-year bond falls below 4.8% and the 10-year bond to 3.81%.