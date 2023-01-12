Positive session for the European stock exchanges and for Piazza Affari, while Wall Street travels continues uncertain after the December data on inflation, which showed a slowdown in line with expectations.

The Ftse Mib ends up 0.7% at 25,733 points, with Iveco (+4.4%) at the top followed by Leonardo (+2%) and Pirelli (+1.75%). On the other hand, Amplifon (-2%), Campari (-1.9%) and Diasorin (-1.7%) slip at the bottom of the main list. On the bond market, the Btp-Bund spread barely moved at 182 basis points, with the Italian ten-year yield still down to 3.98%.

The US data on consumer prices showed a monthly decline of 0.1% and an annual growth of 6.5%, compared to +7.1% in November. The core index, however, shows a quarterly increase of 0.3% (+0.2% in November) and a trend variation of +5.7% (+6% in the previous month).

The numbers reinforce the notion that inflation is easing and that the Fed may raise rates by 25 basis points at its January 31-February 1 meeting, following a 50 bp hike in December. However, price growth remains well above the central bank’s target. Furthermore, the labor market continues to show some strength – as demonstrated by today’s data on unemployment benefits -, underlining the risk of renewed inflationary pressures.

In any case, investors’ attention remains mainly focused on the terminal rate that the US central bank will reach and on the time frame in which the cost of money will remain at restrictive levels before making further cuts.

The data led to a depreciation of the dollar against other major currencies and a drop in Treasury yields, especially on shorter maturities. The euro/dollar crosses the threshold of 1.08 while the dollar/yen breaks down the level of 130, thanks to a report according to which the Bank of Japan will examine the side effects of its ultra-expansive monetary policy. Among raw materials, oil advanced with Brent at 84.2 dollars, while natural gas in Europe rose slightly to 67 euro/MWh.

Tomorrow the focus will move to the new season of American quarterly reports which will kick off with the accounts of the banking giants Citigroup, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo.