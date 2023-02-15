Home Business Europe will completely ban the sale of fuel vehicles in 2035 Blogger: Japan’s hydrogen fuel cell is a dead end
Business

Europe will completely ban the sale of fuel vehicles in 2035 Blogger: Japan’s hydrogen fuel cell is a dead end

by admin
Europe will completely ban the sale of fuel vehicles in 2035 Blogger: Japan’s hydrogen fuel cell is a dead end

Europe really made up its mind this time.

On Tuesday (February 14), local time, the European Parliament voted in Strasbourg with 340 votes in favor, 279 votes against, and 21 abstentions. Agreement on Zero Emissions of Fuel Cars and Minivans, according to the agreement,Beginning in 2035, the sale of new petrol cars and vans will be stopped in the 27 EU countries

On February 15th, the well-known auto blogger @元Qicong commented on this matter, saying thatThis adjustment in Europe will change the strategy of major global auto manufacturers

So will China‘s market policy be adjusted? The blogger thinks it is difficult to say, if the target is the domestic and non-EU markets, the current popular consensus that “hybrid power will exist for a long time” may still have room.

“However, pure electric vehicles are still a major trend.If hybrid power invests overwhelming resources, this path is wrong. There is a high probability that China‘s policy will gradually narrow the policy support space for hybrid vehicles, and there is a high probability that hybrid vehicles will not be banned, but they should not receive policy support. The support for pure electric vehicles will increase to maintain the advantages we have gained. “

In addition, the complete ban on the sale of fuel vehicles in Europe may bring new development opportunities to Chinese auto companies:

The blogger said: “Hybrid power” route, Chinese car companies will continue to do it, and go the best,Because hybrid vehicles are very suitable for markets with poor charging infrastructure such as ASEAN, Russia, Middle East, Africa, etc.. Originally, the share of European car companies in these regions was a big gift from Chinese car companies, as well as the most popular Japanese cars in Southeast Asia. With the entry of Chinese products, I believe the situation will be quickly rewritten.

See also  Yunda Express said that the Shanghai outlets gradually returned to normal, and some deliveries were not timely due to insufficient manpower--Fast Technology--Technology Changes the Future

As for Japanese cars, the blogger believes that their situation will become worse and worse:With the EU’s adjustment this time, coupled with the high degree of consensus between China and the United States on the EV route, hydrogen fuel cells led by Japan are a dead end.. The pattern of Japan leading the global auto market will most likely be completely rewritten, and if one step is wrong, it will be difficult to turn around in the future.

Europe will completely ban the sale of fuel vehicles in 2035 Blogger: Japan's hydrogen fuel cell dead end

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Editor in charge: Luomu

You may also like

From the EU to stop diesel and petrol...

War, US signals to Zelensky: “Pursue achievable goals”

Enel places a 1.5 billion Sustainability-Linked bond: boom...

Wuling Bingo’s official interior pictures released for sale...

Qatar-gate, “phantom” trips abroad at an expense. Reporting...

Sabaf closes 2022 with €15.7 million of net...

Lange’s futures afternoon report: Futures fluctuate at a...

Cigarettes, increases will start tomorrow: 20 cents more....

Piazza Affari is not afraid of inflation but...

“Exclusive Rose” → “Hundred Flowers Bloom”, Changsha Flower...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy