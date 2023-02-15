Europe really made up its mind this time.

On Tuesday (February 14), local time, the European Parliament voted in Strasbourg with 340 votes in favor, 279 votes against, and 21 abstentions. Agreement on Zero Emissions of Fuel Cars and Minivans, according to the agreement,Beginning in 2035, the sale of new petrol cars and vans will be stopped in the 27 EU countries。

On February 15th, the well-known auto blogger @元Qicong commented on this matter, saying thatThis adjustment in Europe will change the strategy of major global auto manufacturers。

So will China‘s market policy be adjusted? The blogger thinks it is difficult to say, if the target is the domestic and non-EU markets, the current popular consensus that “hybrid power will exist for a long time” may still have room.

“However, pure electric vehicles are still a major trend.If hybrid power invests overwhelming resources, this path is wrong. There is a high probability that China‘s policy will gradually narrow the policy support space for hybrid vehicles, and there is a high probability that hybrid vehicles will not be banned, but they should not receive policy support. The support for pure electric vehicles will increase to maintain the advantages we have gained. “

In addition, the complete ban on the sale of fuel vehicles in Europe may bring new development opportunities to Chinese auto companies:

The blogger said: “Hybrid power” route, Chinese car companies will continue to do it, and go the best,Because hybrid vehicles are very suitable for markets with poor charging infrastructure such as ASEAN, Russia, Middle East, Africa, etc.. Originally, the share of European car companies in these regions was a big gift from Chinese car companies, as well as the most popular Japanese cars in Southeast Asia. With the entry of Chinese products, I believe the situation will be quickly rewritten.

As for Japanese cars, the blogger believes that their situation will become worse and worse:With the EU’s adjustment this time, coupled with the high degree of consensus between China and the United States on the EV route, hydrogen fuel cells led by Japan are a dead end.. The pattern of Japan leading the global auto market will most likely be completely rewritten, and if one step is wrong, it will be difficult to turn around in the future.