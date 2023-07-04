European 2024, CDX at war: the Meloni-Tajani axis brings Salvini closer to Moscow

Breaking Meloni Tajani Salvini

European 2024, the Arcore – Mostacciano axis against the League destabilizes the balance of the CDX. Analyses

In the end everything moves according to logic and the knots come home to roost. And the nodes concern the different sensitivities of the centre-right Italian which is undoubtedly unique in the world, perhaps with the sole exception of Germania. Indeed in Italy the majority party Fratelli d’Italia is the more or less direct heir of the National Alliance which was the Italian Social Movement, in turn heir of the National Fascist Party.

Then there’s the Lega who abandoned the denomination “Northern League for the independence of Padania” – which still exists legally with president Umberto Bossi- has become “League for Salvini Premier” which has sometimes assumed extreme right-wing positions but not disdaining that political flexibility which then allowed him to govern also with the centre-left. Finally there is Forza Italia with Antonio Tajani heir to Silvio Berlusconi who represents the liberal component of the centre-right.

READ ALSO: Salvini: “In the EU government with all the center-right, without exception”

READ ALSO: The League argues with Tajani over Europe but the real goal is Meloni

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

