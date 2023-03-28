European agreement on e-fuels: toast Ferrari and Porsche

Even in Italy there are those who are toasting the new regulation on the ban on diesel and petrol cars from 2035 definitively approved in Brussels. Lopenness to e-fuels, in fact, it fits makers of super sports cars and supercars like Porsches and Ferraris.

For theCEO of Ferrari, Benedetto Vignathe EU’s decision to let internal combustion engines survive only with e-fuels is “good news“, as thanks to synthetic fuels, declared the number one of the Maranello house in addition to electric cars (the first is expected in 2025) “we will be able to continue to produce also those with internal combustion engines”.

Also Porsche she says she is satisfied with the decision. The Zuffenhausen-based house has a clear strategy to convert all its models to electric, but would like to continue to offer its icon par excellence, the Porsche 911 (and maybe even some other special model), with heat engine. Synthetic fuels, they explain from the upper floors of Wolfsburg, will be able to offer “a very useful extension compared to the current offer of combustion engines” and will be very important for “special applications”. Ultimately, according to the German giant, “the agreement would offer producers and above all consumers a clear planning perspective”.