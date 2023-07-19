European car market +18.6% in June, +66.2% for electric cars

Listen to the audio version of the article

The car market in Western Europe (EU+EFTA+UK) is still recording double-digit growth. In June – according to data from Acea, the association of European manufacturers – registrations were 1,265,678, 18.7% more than the same month in 2022. The first half of 2023 closed with 6,588,937, with an increase of 17.6% over the same period last year. In the EU, there were 158,252 electric car registrations in June, 66.2% more than the same month in 2022, equal to a market share of 15.1% compared to 10.7%.

With the exception of Hungary, which recorded a 1.4% drop in registrations, all EU markets grew, including the four largest: Germany (+24.8%), Spain (+13.3%), France (+11.5%) and Italy (+9.1%). In the first 6 months of 2023, new car registrations in the EU increased significantly (+17.9%), reaching 5.4 million units.

Post pandemic recovery underway

“Last month’s improvements indicate that the European automotive industry – underlines Acea – is recovering from the supply disruptions caused by the pandemic. However, volumes are still 21% lower than in 2019”.

In the first six months of the year, most of the region’s markets grew significantly: Spain (+24.0%), Italy (+22.8%), France (+15.3%) and Germany (+ 12.8%). In June, new registrations of electric cars in the EU increased by 66.2% to 158,252 units. In the Netherlands, the increase in electric car registrations was 90.1%, in Germany 64.4% and in France 52%. In the first 6 months, sales of electric cars increased by 53.8% to 703,586 units.

Promotor: “Europe has recovered for the market, -21.8% on 2019”

The European car market, despite the eleventh consecutive growth, remains “at levels very far from those that preceded the crisis triggered by the pandemic”. In the six-month period compared to the same period of 2019, the drop is 21.8%, despite the fact that the area’s economy has recovered from the sharp fall generated by the pandemic. The Centro Studi Promotor underlines this.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

