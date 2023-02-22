© Reuters ECB President Christine Lagarde: No euro zone country will fall into recession this year as planned to raise interest rates by 50 basis points in March



News from the Financial Associated Press, February 22 (edited by Niu Zhanlin)On Tuesday local time, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde made it clear in her speech that the European Central Bank plans to raise interest rates by 50 basis points at the March policy meeting and is determined to restore the inflation rate to the 2% target, while the specific monetary policy It will be determined by data such as inflation and labor force.

Lagarde pointed out that how high interest rates will depend on the data, we will pay attention to all the data, including inflation, labor costs and expected data, we will rely on these data to determine the central bank’s monetary policy path.

Lagarde emphasized that pulling inflation back to the target level is the best thing we can do for the economy. The good news is that headline inflation in European countries is subsiding. decline.

The recent series of data also show that the euro zone economy is much better than expected. The eurozone economy achieved positive quarter-on-quarter growth in the last quarter of last year, reducing concerns about a recession in the region.

On the inflation front, Eurozone inflation fell to 8.5% in January from 9.2% in December. While surveys suggest inflation will continue to decline, it is not expected to hit the ECB’s 2 percent target until at least 2025.

At present, most ECB officials maintain a hawkish stance. Isabel Schnabel, a member of the European Central Bank’s executive board, said last week that there is still a long way to go before defeating inflation, and that bringing inflation back under control will require more responses from the European Central Bank.

Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel warned against underestimating the inflation challenge in the euro zone, saying more big rate hikes are needed. “If we ease too soon, there is a significant risk that inflation will persist. In my view, many more large rate hikes are needed going forward.”

ECB Governing Council member Olli Rehn said underlying price pressures had begun to show signs of stabilizing, but he believed current inflation was still too high and further interest rate hikes were needed to ensure a return to the central bank’s 2 percent inflation target.

At the beginning of this month, the European Central Bank raised interest rates by 50 basis points as expected, and made it clear that it will raise interest rates by 50 basis points next month, reiterating that it will adhere to the policy of fighting high inflation.

At present, the market expects the European Central Bank to raise interest rates at least twice. Investment bank Goldman Sachs predicts that the European Central Bank will complete this round of interest rate hikes in June, raising the interest rate of the deposit mechanism from the current 2.5% to 3.5%. The interest rate is still 100 basis points.

Melanie Debono, senior European economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said the March decision was largely a foregone conclusion and now there will be a lot of debate around May’s policy.