European Commission’s Latest Forecast: U.S. Economy Will Escape Recession – WSJ

European Commission's Latest Forecast: U.S. Economy Will Escape Recession

European Commission's Latest Forecast: U.S. Economy Will Escape Recession

The latest forecasts from the European Commission show that the U.S. economy will avoid recession this year and next.

Updated May 15, 2023 17:55 CST

The latest forecasts from the European Commission suggest that the US economy will avoid recession this year and next. The forecast sees the U.S. economy growing by 1.4% in 2023 and 1% in 2024, compared with its previous forecast of 0.7% growth in 2023 and 1.7% in 2024.

The latest forecast, part of a spring 2023 forecast, sees the euro zone economy growing by 1.1% this year and 1.6% next year, an improvement on both previous forecasts, due to a better outlook for energy prices and labor pressure. Markets are resilient.

(This article is translated from MarketWatch. MarketWatch is operated by Dow Jones, the parent company of The Wall Street Journal, but MarketWatch is independent of Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal.)

