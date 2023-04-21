European Companies reassess risks of R&D in China

A survey by the European Chamber of Commerce shows that companies worry about an erosion of predictability and reliability of the business environment in China. Some are shifting their R&D to other regions.

China’s vibrant innovation ecosystem attracted European companies in droves over the last couple of decades. Firms eager to test themselves against increasingly fierce competition, in order to remain at the sharp end of innovation, invested huge sums and sought technological cooperation with a multitude of corporates and academics in order to benefit from an overall R&D environment far less risk-averse to those found in their home markets.

This strategy towards R&D activities in China has recently been supplanted by a more guarded perspective. With technology becoming an increasingly central point of friction between China and liberal market democracies – including Europe and Japan, and the US in particular – critical viewpoints towards R&D engagement in China gradually started to emerge, before quickly multiplying.

This shift has also been fuelled by other geopolitical factors– not least Russia’s war in Ukraine—as well as the negative impact that China’s «Zero-COVID» policy had on business and the Chinese Government’s recent tendency to take sudden, drastic action without consultation or advance notice. These issues prompted European firms to quickly reassess risks related to doing R&D in China, and then deploy a range of innovation strategies according to their industry – and how open it is to investment – the contribution they make to China’s strategic goals, and their size.

To capture this changing dynamic in more detail, the European Chamber recently launched a report, China’s Innovation Ecosystem: the localisation dilemmain partnership with the Mercator Institute of China Studies (MERICS). Based on a survey of, as well as interviews with, European Chamber members, the report provides an in-depth look at how European companies have refined their China R&D strategies in order to maximise competitiveness while minimising risk.

China’s market still possesses several positive factors that are steering a large share of European companies towards deeper localisation, including its overall size, strong consumer demand and the fast pace of commercialisation of R&D results.

Another significant factor driving European companies to localise their R&D and technology into China is that the country presents either an important market or is the market globally speaking for their product or products.

Because the customer ultimately pays for innovation, the allure of China’s innovation ecosystem is most notable in sectors where the size of the market is matched by a high level of accessibility for foreign investment – such as for those in machinery or chemical manufacturing. Firms in these sectors believe that an open approach to innovation is their best strategy, both in China and globally, because they can ‹run faster› than the competition and claim market share to suppress their competitors’ growth potential.

Support measures also make a big difference in R&D planning too, if European companies can access them. Several have further localised R&D into China explicitly to meet local patent targets and thereby qualify for the high and new technology enterprise (HNTE) status, attainment of which reduces their corporate tax rate from 25% to 15%. However, it is notable that the majority of European companies do not have equal access to the various types of government support for R&D that are available to their local counterparts.

At the same time, European companies that see less benefit and more risk in participating in China’s innovation ecosystem – generally those that suffer disproportionately from long-standing issues, such as China’s weak intellectual property rights (IPR) protection system and the lack of a level playing field – are limiting their R&D footprint in China to varying degrees in order to avoid technology leakage.

Some focus almost entirely on «D» (Development), with their China operations primarily localising products. This approach seems closely linked to corporate culture, as it is often adopted by family-owned German Mittelstand companies, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) occupying niches in global value chains. For companies that have very limited product lines – also typically SMEs – any loss of technology to a competitor could put a large share, if not the entirety, of their business in jeopardy, leading them to do very little, if any, R&D in China.

Looking at the bigger picture, even for the most optimistic companies geopolitical risks have acted as a significant brake on their R&D investment plans over the past year, and will continue to do so in the coming half decade at least. Nearly half of respondents to the Chamber’s survey reported negative impacts on their R&D plans resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the role that corporate risk assessments are now playing in strategy-making is unprecedented.

Souring sentiment in the EU and the US towards R&D collaboration with China is also having a negative impact on European companies. The US-China technology war continues to impact technology flows and R&D activities in China through sharp and specific restrictions, and European companies worry that their own home governments will increasingly take a tougher line on China with regard to all things related to technology.

In addition, implicit political demands are having a determining factor on some companies’ localisation strategies, with government policy preferences often being delivered by Chinese customers. For example, the Chinese Government’s technological self-reliance campaign – aimed at creating completely localised supply chains, while expanding the country’s access to foreign technology – is increasing pressure for certain companies to localise technology and onshore R&D into China. But the actual demands to do so are coming primarily from state-owned enterprise (SOE) and government customers rather than through official policies, with private business partners also increasingly exerting their own influence in this regard.

One of the core requirements for investing in R&D is a predictable and reliable business environment. While business confidence was deeply eroded by China’s stringent zero-COVID policy and the subsequent lockdowns and travel restrictions, many European companies are optimistic that the damage this caused to business sentiment will be repaired over time. The same cannot be said for recent geopolitical events, with the destabilising effect they have had on China’s business environment only expected to worsen.

In fact, the sentiment felt within European companies’ R&D functions is a reflection of business confidence in general. As a result of some of China’s recent decisions – crackdowns and rectification campaigns in the real estate and consumer internet industries, and the overnight dismantling of the private tutoring industry – the predictability of business in China, which was such a strength for so long, is now greatly diminished.

Several companies with regional HQs in Shanghai, including for regional R&D, are now assessing relocation, with Singapore being viewed as a viable alternative.

If these trends continue, China’s ambitious drive to establish itself as a global innovation powerhouse could stutter at a crucial moment, as the country would miss out on the stimulating effects on technological advancement that open competition and cooperation can provide.

It is worth remembering that the seeds for China’s economic success were planted in Shenzhen, South China, a small city composed of Chinese people from all over the country, situated just across the border from the international financial centre of Hong Kong, and containing very few state-owned enterprises. The blend of people from different backgrounds coming together, with foreign companies acting as catalysts, saw competition flourish in the region, allowing China to surf the crest of an innovation wave that has showed no signs of quelling, until now.

With the existential threat of climate change now hanging over future generations the only logical choice is for countries to re-commit to innovation cooperation on a global scale. As innovation’s rising star, it is essential that China plays a central role, but it will need to take steps to open its market fully to foreign investment to make this happen.