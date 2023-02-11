European Digital Identity Wallet: you won’t be able to have a bank account, a job, a rent if you don’t get checked and…

The Sinicization of our lives has taken another major step forward, thanks to the European Union. In March, the experimentation of the new digital identity system of the EU, the so-called European Digital Identity Wallet, the European version of the Chinese “social credit”, starts.

The European Commission has recently made public the first version of the architecture and the rules that will be implemented.

In the 2018 report of the World Economic Forum entitled “Identity in a Digital World. A new chapter in the social contract” clearly explains what it is about: “digital identity determines which products, services and information we can access or, conversely, what is precluded to us”. The EU will apply its principles

What does it entail? It is soon said. If you don’t have a digital identity, you won’t be able to access public services, get medical certificates, open a bank account, file your tax return, apply for a university, rent a house, rent a car, apply for a loan and many other things. The state wants to control everything about you, down to the blink of an eye. The internet and new technologies have become an implacable mechanism.

Gradually it will apply to people’s consumption to understand if living they put too much carbon into the atmosphere or if they produce too much garbage or do something wrong with the government. If, for example, the government deems it mandatory, for the sake of public health, to have a drug injected, the subject will have to do so, under penalty of exclusion from social life and the economic end of his life or that of his family. Is that an exaggerated description? Sounds like a dystopian movie? Doesn’t it remind you of something? Has the era of the mandatory Green Pass already been removed and the condition of some categories that without possession they could not work or the fine sent to those who were not vaccinated?

At first the system will be sold as an easier access to services. On paper, the objective of the EU project is in fact to allow European citizens and businesses in the Community territory to access a fully interoperable recognition system, in order to access all services. With the mass acceptance of the European Digital Identity Wallet or the obligation, a distinction and separation between parts of the population is inevitable, which will be pitted against each other, and the application of the Chinese “social credit” model to European countries. Does it violate human rights? Who cares.

In the Chinese model, each citizen is assigned points. Their behavior is then monitored and digitally evaluated. Citizens, even if the term now appears pleonastic, increase their points by donating blood, money, praising the government or by taking actions that the government requires. In this way it will be possible to pay less taxes, take the children to school or have a job, otherwise they will remain on the sidelines. Punishments include public shame with one’s name “affixed” in the square on large video walls, given the function of reputation in our society (it would be the modern version of the medieval torture of the reprobate), not having access to public and private means of transport , that is, where it is necessarily necessary to give one’s identity and to other services.

The pilot project that will lead the way to the European Digital Identity Wallet will be led by the Nobid consortium. The plan should start in the first half of 2023 and Italy is among the pilot countries. The system will come into force at the end of September 2024. Also involved with Italy in the first phase Denmark, Germany, Iceland, Latvia, Norway. The consortium will receive funding from the European Commission’s Digital Europa programme. After implementation, the system will be managed by artificial intelligence. So if there will be a problem or a malfunction you will not present your grievances to an office, which does not exist, and you will not have a human being to interact with, but machines, artificial intelligence. For machines “no” means “no”, even if the pill can be gilded with many beautiful dialectical arguments and cultured quotations. We will see the real implementation times and problems that will arise during the course of work because nothing is written yet

The European Digital Identity Wallet is a pan-European initiative: in addition to the EU countries, Norway, the United Kingdom and Ukraine will also be part of it.

