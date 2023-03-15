What will happen to the 2024 European Championships?

Edited by Alessandro Amadori, Scientific Director of Yoodata

The next European elections will be held in a year’s time, in 2024, and predictions of possible results are now a theoretical exercise, certainly limited by the temporal distance of the electoral event. However, based on the results obtained by the various parties in the last regional electionsand in accordance with the trends highlighted by surveys on voting intentions, published in recent weeks, we can put forward some hypotheses on what the result of the continental electoral round could be.

From the point of view of historical series of data, in the last decade the European elections have followed the legislative ones by a year, and in the last two rounds they have rewarded the party, or one of the parties, in government. In other words, they have given “pro-government” results. concretely, Renzi’s PD went from 25% of the 2013 general elections to 40% of the 2014 European elections; Salvini’s League went from 17% of the 2018 policies to 34% of the 2019 European ones.

The observation of this statistical regularity therefore suggests that, in 2024, the party Brothers of Italy led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni can further consolidate compared to the 26% share reached last year. However, since his consensus in 2023 was already considerable, our hypothesis is that in 2024 there will indeed be a further quantum leap upwards by FdI, but proportionally more contained than the exploits that Renzi’s Pd had before then the League of Salvini. We will still have FdI above 30%, with the League around 10% and Forza Italia at 8%. With the minor allies, the centre-right coalition will therefore reach almost 50%, which is the maximum already reached in 2018 thanks to the great performance (at the time) of the League.

The Democratic Party could in turn rise and reach 24%surpassing the result obtained in 2019, while it is probable that both the 5 Star Movement to decrease, probably up to 12-13%for a process of rebalancing the vote in favor of the Democratic Party (which has returned to preside, with the affirmation of Elly Schlein as the new secretary, also an electorate more shifted to the left).

Per Action-Italia Viva we do not have previous results from the European elections, so we prudently believe that this formation can achieve a result of around 7-8% (similar to that achieved in the 2022 general elections, if its organization in the area is sufficiently rooted , over the next year).

The other formations should not show significant variations compared to the results of previous policies.

In conclusion, it is probable that in 2024 we will see a continuation of the FdI growth wave, accompanied and counterbalanced by a minor growth wave for the Pd of Elly Schlein. Just a suggestive hypothesis, or a factual reality? We’ll find out along the way.

Subscribe to the newsletter

