European elections, Sala candidate?: "I continue to be mayor of Milan"

European elections, Sala candidate?: “I continue to be mayor of Milan”

European elections, Sala candidate?: “I continue to be mayor of Milan”

“I’m always here, even this time I will continue to do my job. If one is elected and has the trust of the citizens he has the duty to carry out the task “and I will”. Thus the mayor of Milan Joseph Hall on the sidelines of an event in the city, he replied to the rumors that he would be interested in standing as a candidate in the 2024 European elections.

Rumors raised publicly by the director of the Brothers of Italy Henry Marcora who, during the last meeting of the city council, invited Sala to clarify

Rumors raised publicly by the director of Brothers of Italy Enrico Marcora who yesterday, during the city council meeting, invited Sala to clarify his intentions. “Beyond that I really don’t have to answer to the councilor MarcoraGod forbid, everyone does their job, he’s the councilor, I’m the mayor – added Sala – I just point out that since I’ve been mayor, every three or four months the rumor comes out that I want to do something else”.

