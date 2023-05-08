European funds, 20 billion at risk. And it’s not Pnrr money

Of the 64.8 billion euros of European cohesion funds made available to our country in the period 2014-20201, of which 17 from national co-financing, the total expenditure certified by Brussels as of 31 December last was 35 billion, equal to 54 per cent of the total amount which also includes the portion we Italians had to support. Therefore, by 31 December 2023, the deadline for implementing this seven-year period, we must spend the remaining 29.8 billion (equal to 46 per cent of the total quota), of which 10 are of national co-financing. If we fail to achieve this, the unused portion of EU funds will be lost.

In short, a good part of the 19.8 billion that Brussels has made available to us for at least nine years is at risk. To say it is the Studies Office of the CGIA.

The reasons this difficulty in using European money has been known for some time. We discount, first of all, a great difficulty of adaptation ours Public administration at procedure imposed byUE. After that, our public machine has very modest levels of quality of services rendered to citizens and businesses and a efficiency which can still count on ample room for improvement. The personal, above all in the technical area, he has low salaries and, also for this reason, is often not very motivated. Specificities that characterize, in particular, public employees of the regions and local authorities of the Noon.

However, it should be noted that gods 19.9 billion euros Of European resources that we have to “ground” by the end of this year, 15.3 are in charge of the central state (PON, ERDF and ESF projects) and 4.6 to the regions. In short, it would be wrong to “blame” only with the peripheral administrations; the need to invest in public personnel unfortunately concerns all levels.

As expected, the funds of the are also at risk PNRR. Waiting for the presentation of the new state of progress by Italy Tomorrow, according to DEF update note (Nadef), presented on 27 September last, by 31 December 2022 we should have spent 20.5 billion euros, practically half of the 41.4 billion initially envisaged by the DEF. In this case, the increase in the cost of materials that occurred in the last year has greatly slowed down the construction of many public works, causing many of the objectives set by the PNRR to be “jumped”.

Returning to the data relating to the Cohesion Fundsas of 31 December last, of the 21.2 billion financed by the EU and managed by ours regions in the seven-year period 2014-2020, 16.6 were spent and the other 4.6 will have to be spent this year. The regional administrations most in difficulty are those of the South. By the end of 2023, under penalty of loss of resources, the Puglia has to spend another 335 million euros, the Calabria 616 million, the Campania 1.27 billion and the Sicily even 1.45 billion. Basically, as of 31 December last year, the percentage of expenditure realized on the total to be received was only 65.5 per cent in Calabria, 65.7 per cent in Campania and 64 per cent in Sicily. (Ticker)