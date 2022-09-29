Home Business European funds, the Italy-EU pact
European funds, the Italy-EU pact

European funds, the Italy-EU pact

The strategy contained in the 2021-2027 partnership agreement aims, in addition to reducing economic inequalities between the EU regions, at the realization of works functional to the achievement of the guiding objectives of the European Commission: the implementation of the Green deal and the European pillar of social rights, which are part of the wider context of EU accession to the UN 2030 Agenda for sustainable development. In this volume we will see the news of the latest Partnership Agreement, the distribution of the resources available for the five policy objectives and the challenges that Italy must face in order to achieve them. Considering that the Italian game for modernization is played on the spending capacity of European funds and especially the resources of the Next Generation EU.

The other volumes published as part of the WorkFor Future project, co-financed by the European Union and produced by Il Sole 24 Ore in collaboration with the Balcanie Transacaucaso Observatory and Issifra Cnr are

