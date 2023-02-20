Home Business European gas prices fall to 17-month low Energy crisis has receded? ｜On the market
Business

European gas prices fall to 17-month low Energy crisis has receded? ｜On the market

by admin
European gas prices fall to 17-month low Energy crisis has receded? ｜On the market

Share to WeChat

Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,
Use “scan” to share the webpage to Moments.

China Business News 2023-02-20 16:10:51

Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

energy market. Last Friday, the Dutch TTF natural gas front-month futures price fell below 50 euros per megawatt-hour intraday intraday. This was the first time that European natural gas futures fell below 50 euros in 17 months, the lowest level since September 2021. Since the beginning of this year, the near-month futures price of TTF natural gas in the Netherlands has fallen by about 35%, and has plummeted by more than 80% from the peak in August last year. Does the rapid drop in gas prices mean Europe’s energy crisis has receded?

European gas prices fall to 17-month low Energy crisis has receded?丨On the market

energy market. Last Friday, the Dutch TTF natural gas front-month futures price fell below 50 euros per megawatt-hour intraday intraday. This was the first time that European natural gas futures fell below 50 euros in 17 months, the lowest level since September 2021. Since the beginning of this year, the near-month futures price of TTF natural gas in the Netherlands has fallen by about 35%, and has plummeted by more than 80% from the peak in August last year. Does the rapid drop in gas prices mean Europe’s energy crisis has receded?

This content is original by China Business News, and the copyright belongs to China Business News. Without the written authorization of China Business News, it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, duplicating or mirroring. Yicai reserves the right to pursue the legal responsibility of the infringer. For authorization, please contact the copyright department of Yicai: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected]

See also  The stock exchanges today, 12 January. US inflation expected at 7%, but the market is betting on Powell as helmsman of the Fed tightening

You may also like

Piazza Affari closed the day in the red:...

The government declares war on squatters. The 50...

Superbonus, the securitization of the tax credit is...

Superbonus, almost armored decree. Changes? Minimal and marginal....

Negative ending in Piazza Affari (-0.55%) in a...

Stellantis hangs up the 16 euro quota, expectations...

Amazon, on Prime Video on Wednesdays of the...

Commissioned Eurolife and frozen policies: how to protect...

Gold prices are under short-term pressure due to...

Valtecne, Mainetti: “With the IPO ready to acquire...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy