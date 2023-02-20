Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,

2023-02-20

energy market. Last Friday, the Dutch TTF natural gas front-month futures price fell below 50 euros per megawatt-hour intraday intraday. This was the first time that European natural gas futures fell below 50 euros in 17 months, the lowest level since September 2021. Since the beginning of this year, the near-month futures price of TTF natural gas in the Netherlands has fallen by about 35%, and has plummeted by more than 80% from the peak in August last year. Does the rapid drop in gas prices mean Europe’s energy crisis has receded?

European gas prices fall to 17-month low Energy crisis has receded?丨On the market