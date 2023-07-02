European housing markets with mixed risks

Residential real estate prices in Europe increased significantly in the years before and mostly during the Corona pandemic: in Germany by 6% annually in the period from 2012 to 2021, in Austria by as much as 7% annually, and in the entire euro area by 4% above this ten year period. This comparatively low growth rate for the entire currency area is nonetheless remarkable, since Spain, Ireland, Greece and France still saw prices fall, some of them sharp, in the first few years after the financial crisis.

However, with rising interest rates, this upward trend slowed down significantly, and in some cases even came to an abrupt end. According to data from the OECD, house prices corrected for general inflation are falling in all European countries included here (and in many non-European OECD countries as well).

As was the case 15 years ago, the development is very inconsistent: however, three important interim results can be determined: Firstly, there is no direct connection between the dynamics before the rise in interest rates and the price correction (which has occurred so far). So it’s not just reverse-to-mean. Secondly, so far only moderate nominal price declines have been observed in a few countries, but in view of the high inflation rates, the real price decline is quite considerable even up to the end of 2022. And because real estate markets react with a time lag, further declines, including nominal ones, are likely. Thirdly, in this cycle some supposed anchors of stability are also affected, in addition to Germany these include Austria, Denmark and Sweden.

Looking ahead, risks remain high in European countries. With a view to the financing risks, the countries will be affected to very different degrees. This is supported not only by the varying degrees of rise in long-term interest rates, which on the one hand make initial financing more difficult and follow-up financing significantly more expensive and thus increase the risk of non-payment, and on the other hand offer alternatives for real estate investments to institutional investors who are looking for reliable payout yields in bonds. While interest rates for government bonds in Germany have risen “only” by 320 basis points since the low, these long-term interest rates have risen by more than 400 basis points in many Eastern European countries, by as much as 430 basis points in Great Britain and by almost 500 basis points in Poland. The institutional framework for real estate financing also speaks in favor of a greater differentiation of risks in Europe. According to the statistics of the European Mortgage Federation, the proportion of outstanding housing loans in relation to the gross domestic product was around 50% in France or Germany, and around 90% in Sweden or the Netherlands. A price slide in these countries would therefore have a much greater macroeconomic impact than in France or Germany.

In addition, the fact that long-term financing predominates could speak for the stability of the housing markets in Germany or France. This is also different in many other European countries (e.g. the European Mortgage Federation shows very high proportions of short-term financing for Poland or Bulgaria and some other smaller Eastern European countries).

The greatest risks for the financing side are therefore likely to be where real estate has been financed with a high proportion of borrowed capital and/or with short-term loans and where the rise in interest rates is particularly severe. For Europe as a whole, there is also the fact that large countries could be affected, such as the housing markets in Great Britain, Sweden or the Netherlands.

In this respect, the housing market situation in Europe remains problematic in several respects: On the one hand, apartments have become less affordable as a result of the sharp rise in prices and rents up to 2021, and this poses major challenges for low-income households in metropolitan areas. The price declines so far have not compensated for the rise in interest rates, and the situation remains tense for tenants in view of the ongoing shortage of space. On the other hand, financing risks are growing in some countries.

In this light, the stabilization of the banking sector after the financial crisis through higher capital requirements is reassuring on the one hand, but on the other hand the current escalation means that the supervisory authorities cannot give up the calming effect achieved through precautionary regulation measures even after the end of the round of interest rate hikes. And it is precisely this cocktail that could also limit access to outside capital in the future, and thus not only slow down real estate purchases but also housing construction and consequently exacerbate affordability problems for the time being.

IREBS Real Estate Academy and University of Regensburg.