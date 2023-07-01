European indices protagonists in the first half of 2023

The first six months of 2023 are about to close with a positive balance for the equity markets, despite the fact that the fears related to inflation and the stability of the economies.

Central banks and volatility

Central banks have also played a leading role. After a sharp decline in inflation data compared to the previous reading (4% against 4.9% last month), at the June meeting Jerome Powell it chose to keep the cost of money in the 5%-5.25% range, after no less than ten consecutive increases. However, the governor of the FED warned that the inflation level is still too high, making two further increases necessary before reaching the long-awaited pivot. On the other hand, no pause for the ECB, which for its part started clearly late in the hike cycle compared to the rest of the world, with the governor Christine Lagarde which announced at its last meeting a 25 basis point hike, bringing the reference rate on deposits to 3.5%, adding that there will be another hike in July.

Volatility has reached pre-Covid levels and just remembering what happened in the past, surprises from the stock markets come suddenly and prudence is never too much. As the following graph shows, the VIX (red line) and the VSTOXX (yellow line), the two main indices that measure operator fear, have been traveling below alert levels for several months now.

The VIX (based on the options of the US S&P 500 index) is at 13 points, almost 50% lower than its March high of 26 points. The VSTOXX (based on the options of the EURO STOXX 50 index) is also in the 13 point area, well 58% below the March highs of 32 points.

The markets benefited from this context of low volatility, always promptly recovering all the minimum corrections in the last six months, confirming the current upward trend. In fact, most of the European indices returned to their highest levels since the beginning of the year. In particular, the FTSE MIB of Milan, the DAX 30 of Frankfurt and the CAC 40 of Paris gained from 14 to 20%, confirming the strength of the bullish phase which essentially started at the end of September last year.

Cash Collects are back on equity index baskets

In this context characterized by high uncertainty, the need for investors to defend themselves against portfolio volatility increases. An alternative way of investing in the aforementioned indices is to use investment certificates. BNP Paribas has in fact recently issued a new series of Memory Cash Collect No Autocall on index baskets with a duration of four years. The 10 certificates offer potential quarterly premiums, equal to a yield between 1.3% (5.2% pa) and 2% (8% pa) and, upon maturity, protection of the nominal capital in case of declines of the underlying share up to 40%.

As for the functioning, the new products allow you to achieve press with memory effect on quarterly valuation dates even in the event of a negative performance of the underlyings, provided that the listing of the worst index in the basket is equal to or higher than the barrier level, which is between 60% and 70% of the initial value.

Another distinguishing feature of this issue is theMemory effect, which on each quarterly valuation date allows the investor to receive any premiums not collected on the previous dates. During the various observation dates, the premiums are paid if the worst underlying is above the Barrier level. Otherwise it will be put “in memory”. Subsequently, in the event that the worst underlying should go back to subsequent observation dates, the investor will receive the premium including all previously unpaid memory premiums.

The new Certificates are distinguished by the characteristic “No Autocall”: regardless of the performance of the underlyings, the certificate does not expire on the intermediate observation dates. Furthermore, these Certificates have a longer maturity (four years) than the average Cash Collect (two to three years). Thanks to the four-year time horizon, these instruments allow investors to take positions in the medium term, a strategic investment perspective when looking at the equity universe.

The Cash Collect on the main European indices

The baskets of the ten new Memory Cash Collect No Autocall are composed of two or three global equity indiceswhich allows investors to gain exposure to the stock markets of various continents and various sectors.

For example, the certificate (ISIN NLBNPIT1R361) built on the basket formed by the FTSE MIB, DAX 30 and CAC 40 indices offers exposure to Europe. On a quarterly basis, starting as early as next 19 September, the product offers a conditional premium with memory effect of 1.55 euro (equal to 6.20% per annum), which will be paid only on occasions in which all the underlyings involved respect the barrier level, set at 70% of the respective initial value. As mentioned, in the event of non-payment, the prize can be recovered on a subsequent occasion thanks to the memory effect.

Once it expires after four years, if the price of the underlyings is greater than or equal to the barrier level (70% of the initial value), the certificate repays the Notional Amount (100 euro), plus the quarterly premium with memory effect. However, if at least one index of the basket closes below the barrier level, the Certificate will pay an amount commensurate with the negative performance of the worst of the three underlyings, with a consequent partial or total loss of the Notional Amount.

High correlation between the three indices of the basket

The table above shows the correlation between the underlyings (FTSE MIB, DAX 30 and CAC 40) of the basket. As can be seen, the indices under examination are strongly correlated. Suffice it to say that a value already above 0.70 indicates a good correlation. With regard to the implied volatility calculated over the last 90 daysthe “most volatile” index is the FTSE MIB with just over 15%, while for the DAX 30 and CAC 40 we are around 13%.

In Worst Of basket certificates, i.e. baskets where the worst of the underlyings affects the payoff of the certificate, the volatility of the underlyings and the correlation between them play a very important role in the structuring. The higher the volatility and the lower the correlation, the higher the product premium will be. Of course, baskets with less correlated underlyings will also be riskier. The concept seems to be counterintuitive but lies in the fact that highly correlated underlyings are less likely than de-correlated ones to see a basket item take the “wrong” path, bringing with it the overall performance of the certificate.

Every Tuesday, “The opportunities on the stock market” is available, the weekly newsletter dedicated to financial advisors and stock market experts. To read the latest issue, visit the link: https://investimenti.bnpparibas.it/news-e-formazione/le-opportunita-in-borsa/

WARNING

This publication has been prepared by T-Finance business unit of T-Mediahouse Srl (the Publisher), with registered office in Viale Sarca, 336 (building sixteen), 20126, Milan, in complete autonomy and therefore exclusively reflects the opinions and Editor’s ratings. The information and opinions contained in this publication have been obtained or extracted from sources believed by the Publisher to be reliable; however, the Publisher makes no representations or warranties as to their accuracy, adequacy or completeness. BNP Paribas and the companies of the BNP Paribas group assume no responsibility for its content. Scenarios, calculation assumptions, data and past performance, estimated prices, examples of potential revenues or evaluations are for illustrative/informative purposes only, with no guarantee that such scenarios or potential revenues will occur or be achieved. In any case, the Publisher is not responsible for any loss or damage, direct or indirect, which may arise from the use of the contents of this publication.

For information on T-Finance business unit of T-Mediahouse Srl, as producer of the recommendations, on the presentation of the recommendations and on the positions and conflicts of interest of the producer, please click on this link.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

