European interest rate policy – eighth interest rate hike in a row – key interest rate in the euro area at 4 percent – News

The European Central Bank (ECB) is continuing its rate hike course in the fight against inflation.

As before, the currency watchdogs in Frankfurt decided on Thursday to raise interest rates by 0.25 percentage points.

This is the eighth increase in a row since the central bank changed its monetary policy last year.

With their decision, the euro watchdogs have raised the key rates by a total of 4 percentage points since last summer. However, the ECB’s work in the fight against inflation is probably not over yet. Because inflation was recently still well above the target of two percent set by the central bank.

Braking effect on inflation

Higher interest rates make loans more expensive. This can slow down demand and counteract high inflation rates. Inflation eased off in May. According to a first estimate by the statistics office Eurostat, consumer prices in the currency area of ​​the 20 euro countries were 6.1 percent above the level of the same month last year. The rate is therefore still well above the medium-term inflation target of the ECB of two percent. At this rate, the central bank is assuming price stability.

The core rate, which excludes the volatile energy and commodity prices, is only slowly beginning to weaken. At 5.3 percent in May, it is also still far too high. The core rate is considered a good indicator of underlying inflation trends and is therefore closely monitored by monetary authorities.

Modest growth expected in Eurozone

The economic situation is not easy for the monetary authorities. Because the economy in the eurozone slipped into recession in the winter, and economists currently expect only modest growth for the year as a whole.

In addition, the previous interest rate hikes are beginning to take effect. For example, the momentum in lending has already slowed down significantly. However, the central bank wants to avoid as far as possible that economic activities are slowed down in the course of its tightening course.



