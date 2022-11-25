Listen to the audio version of the article

The European market for new cars in October on the basis of data released by the British institute of statistics Jato Dynamic grew by 14% recording a total of 903,533 registrations. October’s growth is partly explained by the performance of the Volkswagen Group. The German manufacturer recorded 230,115 units, a 40% increase in volumes driven by Audi, Skoda and Cupra. However, this is a result that is lower than the 281,700 units in the same month of October 2020 and the 302,000 units registered in October 2019.

Volkswagen Group increases stake by 25%

The Volkswagen brand led the market in October with a market share of 12.7% which rises to 25% with the inclusion of other Volkswagen Group brands. Renault follows thanks to the success of the Megane E-Tech, while the demand for the Zoe falls. BMW volume increased 111%, with growth led by the i4 and iX, making BMW the third most popular EV brand with 7.1% market share. The Peugeot 208 returned to first place in the monthly and year-to-date rankings ahead of the Dacia Sandero.

ID.4 and ID.3 firmly in the lead among the electrics

The BEV ranking is led by two Volkswagen models: the ID.4 and the ID.3. Sales of the ID.4 have continued to increase thanks to the fact that it is a mid-size electric SUV. In contrast, ID.3 registrations fell 3% in October and 41% to 34,320 units year-to-date. In third place in the BEV ranking is the Fiat 500 which maintains its position as the most popular electric car. The Renault Megane E-Tech has become the fifth most popular EV in Europe, overtaking Cupra Born and Nissan Leaf. Polestar entered the top 10 thanks to the Polestar 2, the best-selling premium electric model in October, ahead of both the Tesla Model 3 and the BMW i4 which is the best-selling electric model of the Munich brand.

Electric and plug-in in constant growth

In October, electric cars (BEVs and PHEVs) accounted for 23% of total volumes. Despite a 15% increase, market share for these cars remained the same as in October 2021. BEV registrations totaled 119,600 units, up 15%, while PHEV registrations totaled 88,200 units , up 13%. Year-to-date, BEV demand increased 24% to 1,103,055 units.

Record sales for MG and Chinese brands are growing

A record month October also for MG as the Chinese manufacturer registered more than 12,000 new vehicles. In the same month last year, the volume was only 4,800 units and just over 2,900 units in 2020. This success is explained by the introduction of increasingly attractive products, in particular the electrified range and at decidedly competitive prices. MG is showing that with the right offer, quick availability and very attractive prices especially for electrics, Chinese manufacturers can also be successful in Europe. The same strategy is adopted by the other Chinese brands that are arriving on the European market.