Pre-market caution for European stock exchanges following a statement by Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, who announced yesterday that the program the UK central bank has launched to inject liquidity into the lower end of the UK government bond curve (Gilt ) will end on Friday, as planned.

However, an article in the Financial Times reported that Gilt purchases could instead continue: uncertainty about what Bailey & Co. will do to curb sell-offs on UK government bonds weighs on global equities, as does yet another closure. negative of the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indices, in red yesterday for the fifth consecutive session in red.

The S&P 500 fell 0.65% to 3,588.84 points. The Nasdaq Composite lost 1.10% to 10,426.19, closing at its lowest since July 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 36.31 points (+ 0.12%) to 29,239.19.

The new forecasts on global GDP growth, which the IMF, the International Monetary Fund, published yesterday updating the World Economic Outlook (WEO), certainly do not help sentiment.

The Washington institution announced it had cut its global economic growth outlook for 2023 by 0.2 percentage points from its July estimates, estimating a 2.7% expansion. Aside from GDP trends during the global financial crisis and the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, 2023 will see “the weakest growth rate since 2001”. World GDP in 2022 is expected to remain stable with growth of 3.2%, however almost halved by the 6% expansion in 2021.

“The worst is yet to come, and for many people 2023 will be like experiencing a recession,” reads the IMF report, which follows the warnings already issued by the United Nations, the World Bank and many CEOs.

Focus in Europe also on the statements of the exponent of the Governing Council of the ECB and president of the central bank of France Francois Villeroy de Galhau, who said that “concerns about the arrival of a recession (in the euro area) must not prevent the ECB to raise rates ”and that“ the level of inflation implies that the European Central Bank must be determined ”.

Villeroy has also stirred the specter of Quantitative Tightening, or the reduction of the ECB’s balance sheet, inflated to a value of almost 9 trillion euros with the massive purchase of assets (see government bonds, BTPs in particular) launched in recent years.

In Asia, the Nikkei 225 index on the Tokyo stock exchange closed flat, with a variation of -0.02%, at 26,396.83 points. Worse is Hong Kong, which is managing to limit the damage to a loss of around 0.80%, after slipping down to -2%, in the wake of the sell-offs on hi-tech stocks.

The Seoul Stock Exchange’s Kospi rose 0.47%, Sidney + 0.04%, Shanghai + 0.90%.

Wall Street tries to recover: futures on the Dow Jones rise by 0.65%, futures on the S&P 500 advance by 0.80%, those on the Nasdaq jump by more than + 1%.