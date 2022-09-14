European minimum wage, the EU now really has the new rules. The House of Parliament meeting in Strasbourg definitively approved (505 in favor, 92 against, 44 abstentions) the agreement already reached last June, which reorganizes a matter left to the competence of governments and which in any case remains strongly national in character.

The European Union, it should be remembered, does not set an equal minimum wage for everyone. It does not replace national labor market laws. What the directive operates is a reorganization. It leaves governments free, but ensures that specific differences are taken into account in determining remuneration, starting with the standard and cost of living.

Already now the amount varies from country to country, calculated on a national basis. It starts from Bulgaria, where it is not possible to go below the price of 332 euros (Sofia still not the single currency). this is the lowest amount recorded in the Union. At the other extreme, Luxembourg, with € 2,257 of minimum monthly remuneration. In total, there are eight Member States where the minimum wage exceeds € 1,000: Slovenia (€ 1,074), Spain (€ 1,126), France (€ 1,603), Germany (€ 1,621), Belgium (1,658), the Netherlands (€ 1,725) ), Ireland (1,775 euros). Here, all this will remain unchanged. But the methods of indexing, revision and variation are introduced. These yes, which will be the same for everyone.

The new requirements are intended to harmonize the systems already in place in the 21 countries that already have a minimum basic wage guaranteed by law. Italy is not among them, and therefore will not be required to adapt and will be able to continue to rely on collective agreements as has been done up to now. One of the conditions explicitly envisaged is precisely this: where there is not enough reference pay, collective bargaining must be encouraged. This also applies to Austria, Cyprus, Denmark, Finland and Sweden, the others, such as Italy, not having remuneration set by law.

In general, when the coverage rate of collective bargaining in a Member State is below 80%, a National Action Plan is needed to progressively increase the number of protected workers, ‘jointly with the social partners’.

The new directive, which states will have to comply with within two years, will apply to all EU workers with an employment contract or relationship. Those who already have a basic salary in their legal system will have to take into account the cost of living and the broadest levels of remuneration. More specifically, as regards the assessment of the adequacy of existing guaranteed minimum wages, EU countries will be able to determine a basket of goods and services at real prices, or set it at 60% of the median gross wage and 50% of the average gross wage. . Starting from this, the States will have to update the minimum wages at least every two years, a term moved up to a maximum of four years for those who already foresee basic salary that follows a path of automatic indexation to inflation.

The new rules therefore introduce the obligation for EU countries to set up a “reliable” monitoring system, as well as controls and inspections in the field, to ensure compliance and combat abusive subcontracting, bogus self-employment, unregistered overtime or greater labor intensity.