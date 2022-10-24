© Reuters. European gas prices tumbled nearly 20%, analysts warn real test is yet to come



Financial Associated Press, October 25 (Editor Xia Junxiong)On Monday (October 24), local time, natural gas futures in Europe fell as much as 18%, falling below 100 euros/MWh for the first time since June. Unusually warm weather in Europe and sufficient natural gas eased the market’s concern about this winter’s energy supply. ‘s concerns.

European gas futures have fallen about 70% from their August highs, with local warm weather expected to continue into next month, delaying the region’s heating season and meaning Europe will have more time to replenish gas reserves .

The energy crisis has pushed European inflation to the highest level in decades, bringing the European economy to the brink of recession. Despite the recent price drop, European energy prices are still about three times higher than the five-year average for the same period, but supply concerns could reignite when winter arrives.

After the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with the sharp deterioration of Russia-EU relations, Russia reduced the flow of natural gas to Europe to about 20% of the amount before the conflict broke out. Europe has also set its sights on getting rid of Russian gas, looking for alternatives in other parts of the world, and is also scrambling to stockpile gas to survive this winter.

As Europe’s largest economy, Germany is also significantly more dependent on Russian gas than other EU member states, so the country is particularly active in finding alternative energy supplies. German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said next winter Germany will be much better off than this year as more liquefied natural gas (LNG) flows in. About a third of the natural gas capacity lost due to the shutdown of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline can be made up with supplies from places such as Norway and the Netherlands.

Industry insiders pointed out that with natural gas reserves and imports of natural gas to other regions, Europe is expected to spend a normal winter, but curbing demand is still the key to easing gas shortages.

Graham Freedman, an analyst at consultancy Wood Mackenzie, said: “Europe is currently well positioned on the supply side, the risk of blackouts and rationing is receding, but the real test will come when the weather turns colder.”