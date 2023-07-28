European Parliamentarians Demand Removal of ECB President Lagarde Amidst Nine Consecutive Interest Rate Hikes Impacting Italian Economy

European Central Bank’s “nine consecutive plus” hits the Italian economy, parliamentarians call for the removal of President Lagarde

28th July 2023 – In a move that has sparked controversy and outrage, the European Central Bank (ECB) has raised interest rates for the ninth consecutive time, prompting calls for the removal of ECB President Christine Lagarde. This decision has raised concerns among Italian parliamentarians about the impact on their country’s struggling economy.

A senior Italian lawmaker has taken to social media, stating that Lagarde “must be expelled” for her role in the ECB’s relentless interest rate hikes. This sentiment has been echoed by Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Tajani, who disagrees with the ECB’s decision to further increase borrowing costs in the eurozone.

Tajani has warned that such a move would be detrimental to businesses and could push the economy into a recession. He attributes the inflation woes faced by Europe to the supply crisis caused by the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, unlike the situation in the United States.

In response to the criticism, the ECB has announced its decision to raise the main refinancing rate, marginal lending rate, and deposit mechanism interest rate to 4.25%, 4.50%, and 3.75% respectively, starting from the 2nd of August. Since the initiation of the rate hike process in July of the previous year, the ECB has raised interest rates nine consecutive times, resulting in a cumulative increase of 425 basis points.

The ECB justifies these rate hikes as necessary to combat inflation in Europe. They aim to achieve a sufficiently high and restrictive level of interest rates based on inflation data. However, these increased borrowing costs are putting additional strain on Italy’s already fragile public finances. High interest rates are not only burdening consumers as borrowers and taxpayers but are also stifling economic growth.

Recent data reveals that as of July 2023, the loan interest rate in Italy has exceeded 4.80%. Consequently, borrowers now face monthly installment payments that are 63% higher than the initial loan amount, requiring an additional monthly payment of 286 euros. Moreover, the country’s main business association has issued warnings indicating signs of economic slowdown.

Italian Prime Minister Meloni voiced her disagreement in parliament last month, stating that the ECB’s approach of simply raising interest rates to combat inflation is flawed. She highlighted the negative consequences of this strategy, which she believes will outweigh the impact of inflation itself. Many doubt that a simple rate hike scenario is the appropriate solution.

“We cannot dismiss the risk that the constant rate hikes are a more harmful cure than the disease itself,” Meloni warned.

The debate surrounding the ECB’s interest rate hikes and Lagarde’s continued presidency continues to divide opinions in Italy. As the Italian economy faces mounting challenges, parliamentarians are calling for a reassessment of the ECB’s approach and an urgent need for alternative measures to support economic recovery.

