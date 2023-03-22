European Patent Court, Nordio: “Milan is the favourite”

(IMPRESE-LAVORO.COM) Milan – A first confirmation for Milan arrived yesterday from the Minister of Justice Charles Nordio, with reassuring words on the race within the EU with the future seat of the Patent Court (Tub) at the centre. Race which, according to Nordio – writes the newspaper Il Giorno -, “is evolving in favor of Milan and Italy, initially isolated” compared to the candidacies of France and Germany. And the efforts led by the government of Giorgia Meloni “and from the previous one” they have now ensured that Milan will host “one of the offices” of the judicial body, being transferred after the United Kingdom’s exit from the EU sanctioned by Brexit.

European Patent Court, jurisdiction over pharmaceuticals in Milan

What competences will be assigned to the Milan office remains the “subject of discussion”, but a preliminary agreement has already been reached with Germany on the fact that the Lombard capital will be the seat of the Court “at least for pharmaceuticals”, a sector that is now crucial in the field of patents . Even the president of Assolombarda seems optimistic: “Milan is truly the place where ideas are born – he explained Alessandro Spada – where research and development meet know-how. For this reason, it would be a disappointment if we missed the opportunity to welcome the headquarters of the Patent Court with some important expertise such as chemistry and pharmaceuticals”.

