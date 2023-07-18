European stock exchanges around parity. Bofa and Morgan Stanley quarterly expectations

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – European Stock Exchanges are looking for direction with the main indexes still at their highest levels for the year. Initially, the FTSE MIB of Milan and the IBEX 35 of Madrid are at parity, the CAC 40 of Paris files slightly, like the DAX 40 of Frankfurt, the FTSE 100 of London and the AEX of Amsterdam. Overseas, meanwhile, the quarterly season continues, which today also sees the publication of numbers from Bank of America and Morgan Stanley. On the macro front in the US, various data are scheduled, including retail sales. On the other hand, the Chinese and Asian stock exchanges are weak, still feeling the effects of the previous day’s GDP figure which is lower than expected, although in the second quarter the economy accelerated to +6.3% per annum. Chinese retail sales recorded a sharp slowdown in June, posting only +3.1% against +12.7% in May. Given that it has encouraged sales above all on luxury companies, heavily exposed in the People’s Republic.

In Piazza Affari Moncler is still weak, the banks are positive

In Piazza Affari the Monclers are still weak, even if above the lows reached at the start. Yesterday, shares lost almost 3%, reflecting the fear that sales in China for the home of the duvet, as well as for the entire luxury sector, are lower than expected. Telecom Italia also lost share. The banks are positive, with the exception of Banca Pop Er. Stellantis are down on fears that a price cut for automakers is about to start, after yesterday Ford announced the price cut of its F-150 Lightning electric pickup up to almost 17%.

Euro still above the 1.12 dollar threshold, stable oil

On the foreign exchange market, the euro changed hands at 1.1244 dollars (1.1236 dollars at the close) and 155.74 yen (156.153), while the dollar/yen exchange rate stood at 138.48 (138.974). Meanwhile, crude oil is quite stable: the wti, contract for delivery in August, marks an increase of 0.13% settling at 74.25 dollars a barrel, while the Brent of the North Sea, the September contract, is at 78.6 dollars a barrel up slightly by 0.1%. Finally, gas is at 25.4 euros per megawatt hour (+1.19%).

Spread with Bund down to 166 points, yield at 4.1%

Opening slightly down for the spread between BTp and Bund. The yield differential between the 10-year benchmark BTP (Isin IT0005518128) and the German security of the same duration is indicated at the start at 166 basis points from the 168 points at yesterday’s closing. The yield on the ten-year benchmark BTP also decreased, opening at 4.1% from 4.17% in the previous reference.

Tokyo closes up 0.3% favored by Wall Street

Tokyo Stock Exchange closed higher with the NIKKEI 225 index ending the session up 0.3% at 32493.89 points, led in positive territory by electronic and banking stocks. Japan’s financial center, which opened after a three-day hiatus due to an additional holiday yesterday for Navy Day, was buoyed by gains recorded on Wall Street. Indeed, the New York stock rose amid optimism about the start of the corporate balance sheet season and the prospect of a soft landing for the US economy rather than the feared recession.