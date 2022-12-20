Home Business European stock exchanges hit by sell-offs, fears of recession risk are growing
European stock exchanges hit by sell-offs, fears of recession risk are growing

European stock markets open sharply lower in the second session of the week. The German Dax, the French Cac 40, the Spanish Ibex 35, the English Ftse 100 and the Italian Ftse Mib lost about one percentage point.

Traders are still concerned that central bank monetary tightening, anticipated by the Federal Reserve and the ECB, will trigger a recession.

Wall Street closed lower yesterday, in the fourth consecutive down session after the losses recorded last week. Among Asian markets, Tokyo fell 2.5% this morning following the Bank of Japan’s surprise move.

